Who created Roman Reigns' new theme song?

Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song in early May 2021. It seemed to be the final step in the completion of his Tribal Chief persona. The song is aptly named 'The Head Of The Table'.

Roman Reigns' new theme song was created by the WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel - who took CFO$'s place following their departure and disagreement over royalty payments. Anthony Mirabella hinted on Instagram that he was the brains behind Roman Reigns' new theme song. While it hasn't been confirmed, it's largely believed that Mirabella was the man behind it.

When Roman Reigns was asked about a new theme song following his heel turn in 2020, he explained that he wasn't automatically a bad guy by default. Roman Reigns said that fans saw gradual steps but it all needed to add up:

You just heard the music on #Smackdown, now hear it whenever you want to acknowledge YOUR #TribalChief… @WWEMusic https://t.co/9boh5s5uY4 pic.twitter.com/aRql5IGTZ8 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 8, 2021

“I want all the nuances to add up. As a full time performer, I have to keep things fresh, and do something new every week. That’s why we have decided to save the new music. And hopefully down the line, once more drastic things happen, and the story unfolds, you’ll hear it." (H/T Whatculture)

Roman Reigns has had more than just a change in theme song

Roman Reigns' new theme song in May 2021 seemed to be the final piece to complete his Tribal Chief persona which has been unanimously praised by the WWE Universe.

Paul Heyman, the on-screen advocate for Roman Reigns, commented on the change as well, telling Complex that it was the final step to detach Roman Reigns from The Shield:

"It was the final step away from The Shield. That’s what it was," Heyman stated. "One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns’. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that’s not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I’m Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look."

The change in theme song seems to suit Roman Reigns' persona. His previous theme song was a slightly altered version of The Shield's. He had been using it as a singles superstar since 2014 and had been associated with that sound since 2012.

In a way, the change was 8-and-a-half years in the making. It's no surprise that they waited even after the heel turn for the change in the theme song to take place.

