Who created The Fiend's mask? Find out his message to Bray Wyatt after his tragic passing

Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing continues to haunt the pro wrestling community. The late superstar had an impact that went beyond pro wrestlers and the WWE Universe. His work and gimmicks involved individuals beyond the squared circle, some of whom have been left devastated following the tragic news.

One of Bray Wyatt's most interesting gimmicks was 'The Fiend.' He spent months researching the character and produced a masterpiece. An element of 'The Fiend' that sent a rush down the spine was the chilling mask. However, few may be aware of who created the mask of the former world champion.

It was created in Callosum Studio by Jason Baker and Tom Savini. Additionally, Baker and Savini worked on The Fiend's new mask at Extreme Rules 2022, along with creating the masks for the Firefly Fun House characters that came to life at the event.

Jason Baker took to social media after Wyatt's demise and penned down a heartfelt tribute for Windham Rotunda. The duo had spoken just the week before the tragic news.

“Not like this! You are my brother! My best friend! If I would have known that last week was going to be the last time we spoke, I would have told you how much I love you. How much you mean to me. How much you’ve changed my life, and how honored I am to call you family @Windham6,” he wrote.

Bray Wyatt was seemingly set for a feud against Bobby Lashley before an unspecified illness forced him to the sidelines.

Reported reason behind Bray Wyatt's untimely passing

On August 24, 2023, Triple H announced the tragic news of The Eater of Worlds' passing on social media. This left the wrestling fraternity shocked and searching for answers as to what led to the star's untimely passing.

As per reports, Wyatt had contracted COVID-19 earlier during the year, which exacerbated his heart issues. This eventually led to a heart attack, resulting in his untimely passing. The star was only 36 years old at the time of passing.

The episode of WWE SmackDown following Wyatt's passing was dedicated to him and closed with his signature lantern in the ring, surrounded by darkness. Several wrestlers, such as Buddy Murphy, also paid tribute to him at AEW All In.

