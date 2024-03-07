Who is Daniel Rodimer? All we know about the murder charges against the former WWE star so far

The WWE Universe was taken by storm when news of former star Daniel Rodimer being wanted for murder did the rounds.

Rodimer was a contestant on WWE Tough Enough in 2004 and signed a contract with the company a few years later. Many current and former talents competed on Tough Enough, and soon made a segway into the main roster. He was assigned to compete on Deep South Wrestling, a promotion associated with WWE. Shortly after, he moved to Ohio Valley Wrestling, a stepping stone to many top-notch industry stars today.

In 2007, he debuted on the now-retired weekly program, Heat, where he faced Eugene, Val Venis and Super Crazy. His run with the company was cut short that same year and he was released from his contract. Almost a decade later, Daniel Rodimer joined the world of politics and was heavily engaged in candidacy across multiple elections. In 2018, he ran for Nevada State Senate but lost.

Earlier today, the Las Vegas Police Department put out an arrest warrant for Daniel Rodimer for his alleged involvement in a homicide last year. The 45-year-old is accused of murdering Christopher Tapp amidst an altercation at the Hilton Resorts World on October 29, 2023.

Tapp had reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized before his unfortunate passing. His death was later cited to be a homicide, with the cause being blunt force trauma to the head. Apart from the warrant, no further details have been revealed in the on-going investigation.

Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate, called out the 2020 Presidential Election where foul play was suspected.

Daniel Rodimer is not the only former WWE star in trouble with the law

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (aka Tammy Sytch) was imprisoned commencing her nearly 18-year sentence. She was sentenced following her involvement in a hit and run that resulted in a 75-year-old man's death.

It is reported that her lawyers appealed to shorten the sentence but the matter is still on-going. The former WWE star also had multiple lawsuits against her in addition to the 2022 car crash. A civil lawsuit was filed by the 75-year-old's daughter, Whitney Lasseter.

Sunny was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She was considered the 'Original Diva' in the company. Following her departure from WWE in the late 90s, the 51-year-old made sporadic appearances for some matches and segments.

