WWE Hall of Famer shipped off to prison to begin lengthy sentence

To make it to the WWE Hall of Fame usually means you've achieved a legendary career that will carry on into your later years, but now one veteran star is headed to prison for a lengthy sentence.

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch began her career in 1992. She became AOL's most-downloaded woman and is billed as WWE's Original Diva. The two-time WWE Slammy winner also had significant runs with ECW, SMW, and even WCW.

However, addiction and legal issues have been a constant in Sunny's life since 2012, with multiple arrests and jail stints. She caused a fatal car crash in March 2022, which killed a 75-year-old man. Last month, she was convicted on one felony charge of DUI Manslaughter, one felony charge of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four charges of DUI causing damage to property, and four charges of DUI causing injury to a person.

Sunny is now headed to prison for 17-and-a-half years. She will have to serve eight years of probation after her period of incarceration ends. The 51-year-old was transferred from Volusia County Corrections in Florida to a prison facility in Ocala, FL, today.

Sytch, who just celebrated a birthday on December 7th, likely will not leave prison until she is at least 67 years old. At her sentencing on November 28th, her lawyers noted that they plan to file an appeal to reduce her time, but as of today there are no court records on an appeal being filed.

WWE Legend still facing additional legal issues

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch is headed to prison for close to two decades, but this is not the end of her legal troubles.

The 2011 WWE Hall of Famer has other legal issues outside of Florida, but she is also facing multiple civil lawsuits related to the 2022 fatal crash. The biggest is a civil suit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter, the 75-year-old man who passed away that day.

The civil suit originally asked for more than $30,000, but since then, additional defendants have been added, including Sunny's former fiancé James Pente and Ultimate Motor Cars. This is the company that permitted the unlicensed wrestling legend to drive the 2012 Mercedes Benz involved in the wreck.

Sunny gave a lengthy statement to the court before her sentencing last month. She stated, "I am so much more than the worst thing that I have done."

