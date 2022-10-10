Who designed 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's mask?

Bray Wyatt's highly-anticipated WWE return featured multiple characters from his past, one of them being The Fiend. Although the returning superstar wore a different mask at Extreme Rules, the mastermind behind the artwork remains the same.

Following Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's main event Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules, lights went out, and characters from the Firefly Funhouse began to emerge from the crowd. Characters like Huskus the Pig, Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Abby the Witch were present, as well as a person wearing The Fiend's mask.

The chilling mask was the creation of Callosum Studio, which is mainly composed of Jason Baker and Tom Savini. They are also responsible for different looks at Extreme Rules that featured Bray Wyatt's new mask and Firefly Funhouse characters. Some of their notable clients include The Misfits, Slipknot, Lady Gaga, and many more. They also worked on the recent horror movie Black Phone, which explains the close resemblance of Wyatt's new mask to that in the movie.

Another person was responsible for one of Bray Wyatt's mask

In March 2021, The Fiend returned to action after being burnt alive by Randy Orton at TLC 2020. Upon his return, the former Universal Champion was notably wearing a burnt and gruesome mask.

As it turns out, the mask could get more terrifying. Tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough shared the original concept for the mask and stated that he thought his concept was going to be used. However, he stated that the final mask used was designed by WWE's in-house team.

Kyle A. Scarborough @ScarboroughTWTC

Major rush job, but out of my control. Wanted to show exposed skull & dripping flesh. I was given the impression my concept was used when it wasn't, but that's a whole other story for a later time.

#TheFiend #BrayWyatt #KultofWindham The "2 hr. deadline Burnt Fiend' concept.Major rush job, but out of my control. Wanted to show exposed skull & dripping flesh. I was given the impression my concept was used when it wasn't, but that's a whole other story for a later time. The "2 hr. deadline Burnt Fiend' concept. Major rush job, but out of my control. Wanted to show exposed skull & dripping flesh. I was given the impression my concept was used when it wasn't, but that's a whole other story for a later time.#TheFiend #BrayWyatt #KultofWindham https://t.co/rpZemE7iDn

Although Bray has seemingly returned with a new mask, his persona remains dark and mysterious. With the possible addition of other characters from Firefly Funhouse, it looks like fans are just going to see more dark work on display.

