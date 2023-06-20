Who is Dr. Shelby? Subtle reference during Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's segment on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are one of the most formidable tag teams in WWE. Currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the duo have made smart moves and wrestled hard to reach where they are today. However, Owens seems to be struggling with an issue.

Lately, the 39-year-old seems to be having temper issues and has been displaying a lot of rage. When Zayn opened up to Owens about his anger issues this week on RAW, the latter simply denied it. However, his anger was evident. This led to Corey Graves referring to Dr. Shelby.

Fans might be wondering who this Dr. Shelby is. To find the answer, one needs to go back to the time that Daniel Bryan and Kane were tag team partners. Dr. Shelby was a therapist hired by A.J. Lee to provide therapy to Bryan and Kane via an anger management group.

Dr. Shelby's run in WWE was enjoyed by many, and when Corey Graves name-dropped him, it led to a lot of buzz on social media. If Dr. Shelby were to make his return, it would be interesting to see the reaction he gets.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their titles at Money in the Bank

This year's Money in the Bank could be remembered for years to come. From epic singles matches to great competition in the ladder matches, the event has everything needed to be a blockbuster. To further add to this epic card of matches, tag champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will compete at the event.

At Money in the Bank, Owens and Zayn will defend their title against Pretty Deadly. After beating five different teams in a gauntlet match on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly received their opportunity to face Owens and Zayn for the title.

While the Tag Team Champions later mentioned they weren't fans of Pretty Deadly, the segment ended without any action. At Money in the Bank, the match between these two teams will be interesting to watch.

Pretty Deadly send a message to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of their match at Money in the Bank

Since finding themselves as victors of the tag team gauntlet match, Pretty Deadly have been ecstatic. After all, this will be their shot at winning gold on the main roster. While they did win the tag titles in NXT, winning championships on the main roster is what many pro wrestlers ultimately aspire to.

Ahead of their match against the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly spoke about their chances of being able to beat them. On the SmackDown Lowdown, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince also spoke about their previous accomplishments. They said:

"Pretty Deadly, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in England," Wilson said. "Hey and, I’ve got one, I’ve got one, because I’m thinking what you’re thinking," Prince said. (0:28 - 0:42)

He further added:

"Here’s the thing, Megan; we’ve won championships before. Yeah, we’ve won the NXT Championships, we won the NXT UK Championships, we also unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships, which was pretty impressive, so do we think we’re going to win? Gosh, that’s a tough one." (0:43 - 0:57)

Check out Pretty Deadly's statements in the video below:

While Pretty Deadly might have a chance at winning gold, it will be interesting to see how they overcome the experience of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After all, the Tag Team Champions are two of the most experienced wrestlers in WWE.

