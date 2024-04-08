Who is Drew McIntyre's wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel? All we know about her

On this year's edition of WWE WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre finally achieved his much-desired goal of bagging a World Title, albeit for less than six minutes. However, a small ringside interaction with his wife has garnered much curiosity about her.

The Scottish Warrior had a hilarious moment when he posted a message on social media during his match with Seth Rollins. In the segment, Drew's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, was also seen as she held onto the phone. After his win, Drew also went back to ringside to kiss Kaitlyn in celebration.

Kaitlyn is a real-life doctor who graduated from the University of Florida. As a student, she was also on her University's team and participated in the track and field team at Largo High School.

Drew McIntyre talks about his wife extensively in his autobiography A Chosen Destiny: My Story, mentioning how they met in 2013. According to the Scottish Warrior, they crossed paths in a bar when he was out with Sheamus. This gradually transitioned into a relationship and then into marriage.

Drew McIntyre was helped a lot by his wife before his rise in WWE

Before Drew rose to the top rungs in WWE recently, he went through many struggles. Luckily, his wife, Kaitlyn, always supported him and helped him get back on track.

In Drew's autobiography, he stated that he was fired from the Stamford-based promotion soon after he moved in with Kaitlyn. This led to him finding solace in alcohol, something which would have irreparably damaged his life if his wife hadn't helped him back up.

Drew's injury in 2016 also caused much concern, but he recovered and rejoined WWE in 2017. Currently, he is one of the roster's biggest superstars.

