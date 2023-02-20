Who is Dwayne Johnson married to right now? Relationship details after divorce with ex-spouse Dany Garcia

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest names in both Hollywood and sports, yet he doesn't shy away from sharing about his spouse and kids. The actor has been married twice but had a harmonious relationship with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson is currently married to Lauren Hashian. The WWE star met the singer in 2006 while filming the movie The Game Plan. They began dating in 2007, the same year Johnson and Garcia announced their split.

Hashian and Johnson have two daughters together. Jasmine was born in December 2015, while Tiana was born in April 2018. After more than a decade together, the couple officially tied the knot in August 2019.

In a past interview with WSJ Magazine, The Rock recalled his thoughts upon meeting Lauren for the first time. He shared that it only took seconds for him to become interested in his current spouse, and at the time, both of them were coming off a breakup.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl’s stunning.' At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over," said Johnson.

Dwayne and Dany met back in the early 1990s while attending the University of Miami. The former couple married in May 1997 and welcomed their daughter Simone (aka Ava in NXT) in 2001. In 2007, the duo announced that they were splitting up and finalizing their divorce the following year.

Still, they both maintained a close and professional relationship. Seven Bucks Production and the XFL are just some of the major business ventures they both own.

Dwayne Johnson reveals the reason for break-up with ex-spouse Dany Garcia

The Rock and Dany Garcia spent a couple of years together before calling their relationship off. Fortunately, the break-up was mutual, and they remained close.

As previously revealed by Dwayne Johnson, they decided to separate after realizing marriage wasn't for them. Instead, they opted to remain friends and business partners.

"It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce. It was just... marriage wasn't in our cards," he said. "Great friends. Marriage wasn't in our cards, but we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?"stated The Rock.

XFL @XFL2023



And then we captured the exact moment We spoke to XFL owner @TheRock and XFL President @RussBrandonXFL about the decision to feature owner and Chairwoman @DanyGarciaCo 's signature on our ball.And then we captured the exact moment @DanyGarciaCo unboxed the first ball. We're not crying. You're crying! #XFL2023 We spoke to XFL owner @TheRock and XFL President @RussBrandonXFL about the decision to feature owner and Chairwoman @DanyGarciaCo's signature on our ball.And then we captured the exact moment @DanyGarciaCo unboxed the first ball. We're not crying. You're crying! #XFL2023 https://t.co/e1pmhQEjOD

It remains to be seen what kind of exciting business ventures Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will dive into next.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes