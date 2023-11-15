Who did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson call to get a spot on WWE SmackDown recently? It's not Triple H or Vince McMahon!

The Rock's astounding WWE return in September this year created shockwaves in the world of sports entertainment. A return of this caliber is often orchestrated by WWE's top official, Vince McMahon.

Over the years, this has been the pattern as Mr. McMahon reigned at the top of the hierarchy in all the decision-making processes. Moreover, after the billion-dollar merger under Endeavor, he became the Executive Chairman.

However, when it comes to Dwayne Johnson's return, neither Mr. McMahon nor Triple H had a role in it. It was WWE President Nick Khan whom he called over the phone a night prior to SmackDown.

The Rock talked with Khan to confirm whether the show was actually taking place in Denver, which was a few kilometers away from Boulder, where The Great One was scheduled to be for College GameDay.

It was then that the Hollywood star made up his mind to be at SmackDown. The entire thing was devised quite furtively, as Dwayne Johnson's return was one of the most anticipated things in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Will The Rock be at WrestleMania 40?

As WWE approaches WrestleMania season each year, buzz about The Rock's potential presence at The Showcase of the Immortals starts swirling all around the internet.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Great One teased his presence at WrestleMania 40 next year. He sparked the possibility of the dream match with Roman Reigns next year in Philly.

However, the prospect of it happening at this point looks quite low. With the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, Dwayne Johnson will likely be engaged by his Hollywood projects.

On the other hand, WWE has been teasing a potential feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The company has seemingly locked in this match for WrestleMania 40's main event.

While The Rock's status for The Show of Shows is still in a precarious state, WWE has apparently been preparing The American Nightmare for his second encounter with The Tribal Chief.

Therefore, the Hollywood star might not be at WrestleMania 40 next year, which will emanate from Philadelphia.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.