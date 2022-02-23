Who is Edge likely to fight at WrestleMania 38?

On this week's WWE RAW, Edge entered the ring to seek his WrestleMania 38 opponent. He delivered a promo where he issued an open challenge.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been wondering who'll accept the challenge of The Ultimate Opportunist.

Following The Rated R Superstar's return to the ring, he's been pulling off excellent matches and delivering scorching promos. Both his previous WrestleMania bouts have been classics.

Since these two solid recitals, the WWE Universe has been curious about the Hall of Famer's mania opponent.

Who's Edge probably going to face at WrestleMania 38?

The Master Manipulator laid down the gauntlet on this week's RAW for a WrestleMania match. Stars like Kevin Owens, Riddle, and Austin Theory can capture this opportunity and capitalize on it.

The most prominent name being floated around as Edge's opponent is AJ Styles. For many months, there were reports about WWE pitching AJ Styles vs. Edge for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Rumors got stronger when the eleven-time world champion mentioned the word 'Phenomenal' in his promo. The Ultimate Opportunist said, "I still dream about walking down that aisle at WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be phenomenal."

This led to the WWE Universe speculating about the Hall of Famer hinting at a match with AJ Styles, as fans have been endearing the name Phenomenal to Styles for years.

Have AJ Styles and Edge collided before?

The Phenomenal One and Rated-R Superstar haven't locked horns in a singles match yet. However, at the 2020 Royal Rumble, both stars confronted each other for a brief time.

Following his shocking return to the squared circle, Edge delivered a vicious spear to many stars, and Styles was also one of them. Styles was injured after landing unsafely as the two-time Royal Rumble winner delivered his spear.

