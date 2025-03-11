Who is the fan Logan Paul put his hands on during WWE RAW? Identity revealed

WWE Superstar Logan Paul put his hands on a fan during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The former United States Champion got mad at a fan because he was one of the many who booed him. But who was this fan, and why did The Maverick attack him?

Logan Paul is no stranger to boos, hatred, and backlash. However, when the social media sensation saw a fan wearing a t-shirt that had “I hate Logan Paul!” printed on it, he snapped and tore it off. However, it should be noted that the fan in question was a wrestler named Mike Datello.

The 23-year-old primarily wrestles in New York for the Warrior of Wrestling promotion (WOW). Datello is the reigning and three-time WOW Tag Team Champion alongside Danny Storm, who uses the ring name The Rise. The duo’s current championship run stands 94 days strong. It will be interesting to see if the youngster makes more appearances in the Stamford-based company in the future.

Logan Paul has offered his soul to The Rock

Last night, Logan Paul addressed The Rock and offered his soul to The Final Boss. The Maverick fired shots at Cody Rhodes, calling the Undisputed WWE Champion naive for not accepting The Brahma Bull’s offer. The Ultimate Influencer stated that he isn’t bound by any thoughts that would hold him back from accepting such a great opportunity.

Notably, the former United States Champion declared his intentions to capture the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of RAW’s Netflix debut. Moreover, he also managed to get the attention of the reigning champion, Gunther, with his statement. Speaking at the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show last December, The Ring General said he’d love to slap Paul’s "stupid smirk" off his face inside the squared circle.

If The Maverick manages to get the attention of The Rock as well, there is a chance that the latter could let him into his fold. After all, Paul has already proven himself as a strong competitor, someone who can disrupt the momentum of the biggest of stars.

Additionally, the 29-year-old doesn’t shy away from resorting to unfair means and always has his brass knuckles with him. Thus, The Final Boss could find Paul useful for his WWE takeover. That said, the angle is speculative.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Maverick on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

