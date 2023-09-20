Who is Finn Balor's lookalike taking the internet by storm? Age, profession, and more explored

Finn Balor charmed his way into the wrestling world and has had an impressive WWE run. Currently associated with one of the most heelish factions, The Judgment Day, the former Universal Champion has been a vital member of the roster.

The 42-year-old is a popular Irish wrestler and is considered a poster boy for the Stamford-based company. He signed with WWE in 2014, prior to which he had an expansive presence across the independent circuit and in New Japan Pro-Wrestling – most notably as the founder of the Bullet Club.

Fans and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently pointed out The Prince's lookalike doing the rounds on social media. His doppelganger's name is Paul Wall. He is a 42-year-old rapper and DJ from Georgetown, Texas. Within his musical career, Wall has collaborated with the likes of Nelly and DJ Khaled, to name a few. Paul Wall has released over 13 studio albums since 2004.

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback earlier this month to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. This bodes well for The Judgment Day, as tensions were at their peak between the two male members of the group.

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day were actively trying to recruit Jey Uso to the faction

Jey Uso stunned the wrestling world with his brand switch following his exit from WWE SmackDown. However, his return on RAW was not well received by several of the red brand's stars, many of whom have been on the receiving end of vicious beatdowns at the hands of The Bloodline.

It seems the 38-year-old is truly turning over a new leaf and aims to right all the wrongs from his past. Dominik Mysterio initially extended an invitation for him to join The Judgment Day and was followed by Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Things went awry on the latest edition of RAW when Balor, Priest, and Mysterio were ringside during Uso's match against Drew McIntyre. They tried in vain to lure him to their side during the bout, but this resulted in Jey Uso attacking them.

Following the match, The Judgment Day were irate and took out their anger on the RAW star with a heavy beatdown. The Scottish Warrior looked on and was hesitant to help him, but Cody Rhodes ran out to save Uso.

The Judgment Day's apparent leader, Rhea Ripley, was cited to be out with an injury in the aftermath of Nia Jax's attack last week. The Women's World Champion has been keeping an eye on what Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio have been up to in her absence.