Who is former WWE star Layla? Find out as her photo with Jey Uso from 10 years ago resurfaces

Jey Uso has become viral on social media for something other than wrestling. On social media platform X, a fan shared an image of him with former WWE Superstar Layla. Given their closeness in the photo, the fan also questioned if the former Bloodline member dated Layla at some point.

This post shared by the fan has gone viral among fans. While some desire to know who Layla is, others are interested in knowing if Jey Uso dated her. The answer to the first query is that Layla is a retired professional wrestler who was signed to WWE at one point.

Having made her WWE debut in 2006, Layla spent nine years with the Stamford-based promotion. During that time, she won the WWE Divas Championship and WWE Women's Championship. Now, coming to whether she dated Jey Uso or not, the answer to this question is something not known.

There has been no confirmation from either individual whether they dated or not. As of today, Jey is happily married to Takecia Travis, whereas Layla is married to former WWE wrestler Richard Young. The two individuals have come a long way since the photo was first taken.

Former WWE writer blasts the promotion for cutting short Jey Uso's story

The return of CM Punk has pretty much changed the landscape of WWE. While Punk made appearances on all three brands, he finally signed with Monday Night RAW. This decision by Punk has brought joy to most members of the WWE Universe.

However, as per former WWE writer Vince Russo, Punk's arrival to the promotion has led to Jey Uso's storyline being cut short.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion could have continued with Jey's storyline for six months at least. Russo said:

"Bro listen, it's great to bring CM Punk in, but you can't skip over Jey Uso. I mean you can't just skip over the dude." He continued, "When I'm looking at this show, they're forgetting things. It's almost like they're forgetting what they did the week prior. That was a whole storyline with Jey. They could've done that for six months." [From 12:04 onwards]

As of now, Jey has been experiencing a tough time on RAW. While he lost his championship opportunity to Seth Rollins last week, this week, he suffered another defeat to Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see how the former Bloodline member makes a comeback on RAW.

