Who is former WWE Superstar Amber Nova?

Amber Nova is a former WWE Superstar who only had a few matches with the company during her tenure. Besides wrestling twice in NXT, she has also competed in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Before her time as a wrestler, Amber worked as an Emergency Medical Technician. She was associated with Shoreline Medical Transport in Ridgeland, South Carolina, between April 2014 and 2015. The following year, she made her wrestling debut at Championship Wrestling Entertainment as Nova Girl.

She continued to appear at different independent shows until 2017, when she had a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling. She lost her debut match in the promotion against Allie, who was accompanied by her on-screen boyfriend Braxton Sutter.

She returned to the independent scene in 2018 but stopped by at WWE's third brand in August. Amber was unsuccessful in her NXT debut match against Nikki Cross (Nikki A.S.H). She returned to the company in 2019 as Tanea Brook's (Rebel) partner, but they could not defeat Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane.

Amber Nova later faced Kris Statlander in a losing effort during an April 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar has since continued wrestling on the independent scene and featured in a few matches for All Elite Wrestling.

Amber also sports a mechanic gimmick, which doesn't fall far from her personal life. Growing up, the wrestler's father was a mechanic. The number 73 on her social media also references her classic car, Chevy Nova 73.

Amber Nova opens up about her time in WWE NXT

Although the former WWE Superstar didn't spend much time in the developmental brand, she had some fond memories with the company.

In an episode of the DropKick podcast, Amber praised the show's production and how Triple H handled the talent.

"Same thing with NXT when I went there. The whole production, it’s so amazing. Everybody there, Triple H, the people care about their talent, they invest so much. My first match was against Nikki Cross and she’s one crazy bat but it was freaking awesome. I also got an opportunity to tag team with Rebel [Tanea Brooks] who is now with AEW. Two of the top women from Japan you know are IO Shirai [Iyo Sky] and Kairi Sane. That experience, both of my experiences so far have been great."

After a brief run in the Stamford-based company, it will be interesting to see if Amber Nova will return for more appearances in the future.

