Who ganged up on The Undertaker alongside Vince McMahon over a WrestleMania match? Exploring the truth

WrestleMania and The Undertaker have become synonymous with each other throughout the years, and the latter's most historic moments and rivalries have occurred at the Show of Shows. The Deadman's opinions are respected, especially about his 'Mania matches. However, this wasn't the case in 2018.

The Undertaker was mostly absent in the lead-up to his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34, to the point that many believed he wouldn't even show, even his opponent. However, The Deadman did rise for the event and even defeated The Cenation Leader in under three minutes. As it turns out, the Hall of Famer didn't want this to happen, but Vince McMahon and John Cena convinced him.

In a previous interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker revealed that he was only informed about the short length of the match on the same day. He wasn't happy about the news as he trained for a 45-minute match, and when Vince informed him about it, he threatened to walk out if the match wasn't at least 30 minutes long.

However, The Deadman didn't walk out after John Cena talked to him about it. The latter explained that he had been talking smack to his opponent and deserved to be beaten quickly and get it over with. Despite the Hall of Famer's protest, he joked that he was ganged up on by Vince and John and performed the match.

Why was The Undertaker's daughter upset after his WrestleMania 34 match?

The Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania 34

Most fans were disappointed with the conclusion of Taker and Cena as they were looking forward to the two legends of the sport battling it out later in their career. Another notable person who got angry was The Phenom's daughter, but for completely different reasons.

While talking with Kevin Hart, The Deadman stated that his daughter was a fan of Cena and got mad at her father for beating her favorite. As a result, the Hall of Famer had to find John to console her daughter. The Cenation Leader consoled his opponent's daughter by saying the former deserved to be beaten after talking badly about her father.

Where are John Cena and The Undertaker now?

The Deadman has since retired from in-ring action and was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon. However, he remains active in other activities like his 1 deadMAN Show. John has focused on his career in Hollywood but still appears occasionally in the company.

Despite initial differences, it was good to see Taker and John come to a conclusion that they could eventually work with.

