Who is Grayson Waller? Meet the WWE Superstar who is coming after Taylor Swift on Twitter

Grayson Waller is having the time of his life working Taylor Swift fans on the internet. The 33-year-old star popped a reaction from the Swifties when he rated the pop sensation a six out of 10 on a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump.

For those who may want to know, there’s no direct connection between Grayson Waller and Taylor Swift. The WWE Superstar is known for living his heel gimmick to the fullest and rarely misses the opportunity to troll fans, peers, and even pop culture icons.

Waller is a former NXT star who currently performs on the SmackDown brand, where he’s part of a tag team with Austin Theory. The Aussie Icon is the winner of the first-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on December 10, 2022. He is also the host of The Grayson Waller Effect on WWE television.

Waller made his SmackDown in-ring debut against WWE Hall of Famer Edge in Madison Square Garden on July 7, 2023. He has also shared the ring with the likes of AJ Styles and John Cena in the past. The Australian wrestler even traded barbs with The Rock on social media.

Did Grayson Waller drop a new message for Taylor Swift fans?

It appears Waller won’t be done with fans of Taylor Swift anytime soon. The SmackDown star posted a new message for the Swifties on social media. He trolled the fanbase with a fake apology for offending them with his previous comments.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments (laughs). It’s kind of sad to be honest. Now I got all those swamp donkeys in my DM’s saying mean things, saying I’m a zero out of 10,” Waller said.

Grayson Waller wore Taylor Swift's merchandise to a WWE live event. Check out the photo here.

It remains to be seen if the Aussie Icon will take his beef with the Swifties to SmackDown next Friday.