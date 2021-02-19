5 of the best heel characters in WWE & AEW

Since the inception of professional wrestling, there have been two distinct types of wrestling performers - the heel character and the face character. Hulk Hogan could be considered the stereotypical face character in wrestling of the 1980s. However, the stereotypical heel character was arguably someone like Ric Flair. Whether you liked Flair or Hogan, they drew interest and kept fans watching.

During the 1990s, WWE and WCW battled each other for ratings supremacy. However, it was wrestling fans who benefited. The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the NWO wowed their respective fans. Each promotion relied heavily on their heel and face performers for success.

Arguably WWE and WCW would have perished without these pivotal characters. Moreover, without these key players, fans would never have witnessed standout matches or memorable moments, such as those in the video below.

So, with the new Wednesday Night War, who are some of the best heel characters in WWE and AEW today?

#5 - WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has aligned herself with arguably the best heel in history, Ric Flair.

Lacey Evans joined WWE NXT in 2016. However, many people do not realize that she is a former United States Marine. Working progressively through the NXT brand, Evans found initial success during the Mae Young Classic, making it to the second round. However, she would be eliminated by Toni Storm.

In 2019, Evans was promoted to the main roster, working on WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live. Evans would be rated 23rd in a PWI listing for the top 100 Women wrestlers in 2019, notably due to her feud with Becky Lynch.

Evans is arguably one of the best female wrestlers yet to win a championship. Her work during promo segments is quite mesmerizing. Working as a heel character, Lacey Evans aligned with Ric Flair in a recent episode of WWE RAW and the duo has been feuding with Charlotte Flair. Evans also recently announced her pregnancy live on RAW, to the shock of WWE fans watching at home.