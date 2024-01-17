Who is Gunther's wife? Know all about her WWE connection and more

Gunther's wife recently gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. The couple welcomed their son on December 27, 2023. The Ring General took time off from in-ring competition to spend time with his family. He returned to WWE last night on RAW.

For those unaware, Gunther’s wife is none other than former WWE star Jinny. The real-life Jinny Sandhu was part of the promotion from 2017 to 2023. She competed primarily for the NXT UK brand during her tenure in the company.

Unfortunately, she had to retire from active in-ring competition due to an injury. Jinny met Walter on the independent circuit. They began dating in NXT UK and got married in 2023. The Austrian superstar pulled off some dance moves during his wedding.

The Intercontinental Champion also made a huge impact on the main roster in 2023. He made history by surpassing Honky Tonk Man’s record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. His final defense of the year came against The Miz on the December 18 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gunther could be eliminated by a popular star at Royal Rumble 2024 to kick off a blockbuster feud

Gunther declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match following his return to RAW last night. The Ring General said he’d win and be able to headline WrestleMania 40. He was one of the last men standing in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

It is possible he could be eliminated by a popular star in the Rumble to kick off a blockbuster feud. The person in question is none other than Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master teased a feud with Imperium when he saved Kofi Kingston from Ludwig Kaiser last night on RAW.

Hypothetically, Uso would eliminate The Ring General at Royal Rumble to set up an Intercontinental Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2024. The Premium Live Event goes down in Australia next month.

