Who was the guy next to Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio? Boyfriend or someone else?

Tonight, Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in front of his daughter Aalyah Mysterio/Gutierrez and wife Angie Gutierrez. The celebrations of a career spanning over two decades saw WCW star Konnan give Rey legendary status. Mysterio's son Dominik and Rhea Ripley were also present during the ceremony, although they chose to stay in character rather than congratulate him.

Aalyah Mysterio beamed with pride after seeing her father get an entry into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Rey spoke on how WWE buying WCW tensed him and decided to take some time off after his daughter was born. Aalyah listened eagerly while fans took note of the boy sitting next to her who wasn't a recognized figure in the wrestling world.

Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio was sitting beside her real-life boyfriend, Joshua Thomas, during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. They have been together for over three years as per Aalyah's Instagram post. She has been open about her love affair and they seem to be an adorable couple when they occasionally pose together.

Joshua shouldn't be confused with the musician. The boy Aalyah is dating has been with her since her high school days. They are often seen hanging out and have taken multiple pictures together. Joshua Thomas' Instagram profile can be found here.

Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio had an on-screen relationship with current AEW star

People often confuse AEW star Buddy Matthews as Aalyah's partner. However, what developed some years ago was an on-screen relationship as Buddy is currently involved with WWE RAW superstar Rhea Ripley.

In September 2020, Buddy feuded with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. He cost the latter a match against Rey which led to Aalyah developing feelings for Matthews. This resulted in a love angle which even saw Matthews kissing Mysterio's daughter on-screen.

During the execution of this storyline, Buddy Matthews confessed to being uncomfortable. However, his work ethic made him continue with the scene. Rey and Aalyah were both okay with it.

"[I asked,] 'What does she [Aalyah] think about it?'" said Murphy. "They go, 'She’s cool with it.’ I’m like ‘What!’ They went to her first, I thought she was going to shoot it down [...] So then I go ‘What about Rey?’ "They say ‘They’re okay with it,'" Murphy continued. "I’m like well, if they are okay with it, I can’t be the one that goes whatever."

Aalyah Mysterio hasn't fought in a wrestling ring despite being assigned to WWE for several months. She did confront Rhea Ripley at Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary party last year.

