Best entrances from the last 5 WrestleManias

WrestleMania has become known for grandiose Superstar entrances.

These are the best entrances from the last 5 WrestleMania events.

One of the most iconic entrances of recent times.

As WWE approaches what promises to be the most unique WrestleMania in history, they will be looking at how to can create memorable moments befitting of the event in spite of the trying circumstances.

One thing they will be unable to replicate is the giant spectacle the event has become known for. The pomp and circumstance that usually surrounds the show simply won’t work in a small building made to resemble an empty arena.

When people think of WrestleMania, they think of the over-the-top pyro, the live musical performances, and the grandiose entrances of many Superstars. From Shawn Michaels using a zipline to enter the arena at WrestleMania XII to Undertaker’s eerie arrivals changing the entire atmosphere in a venue each and every year, the way the men and women of WWE have made their way down to the ring has become a major part of the yearly extravaganza.

Recent years have definitely highlighted this fact. As WrestleManias have moved from arenas to giant stadiums, the entrances have scaled up along with them, becoming more and more epic.

With that in mind, let’s look back at the recent history of the event and look at the best entrances from the last 5 years of WrestleMania.

#5 Ronda Rousey (WrestleMania 35)

The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Last year’s WrestleMania will largely be remembered for its trio of crowd pleasing victories. Wrestling fans have become accustomed to not necessarily getting what they want from WWE, but they got even more than they bargained for last year when Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch all captured the respective World Championships for which they were challenging.

The latter of the 3 also competed in the historic first-ever WrestleMania main event to feature a women's match. Becky defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both the SmackDown and RAW Women’s Championships.

Despite going on at the end of an extremely long event, the match still felt special. Becky Lynch was the hottest thing in all of wrestling at the time and Ronda Rousey’s mainstream appeal had brought more eyes onto the product.

Special entrances were appropriate in order to match the occasion. While Becky’s was fairly simplistic, it fit her no-nonsense character perfectly, and that was all she needed. The immense crowd support did all the talking for her. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair paid tribute to her father, Ric Flair, by arriving at the stadium in a helicopter.

However, the most memorable entrance, and best of the night, has to go to Ronda Rousey. The MMA fighter-turned pro wrestler was played to the ring by legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett. The live rendition of "Bad Reputation" made Rousey feel like a bigger star than she already was and helped give this historic match a big fight feel.

