Who is the highest-paid woman in WWE?

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Asuka are some of the highest-paid women in WWE. All of them have proven to be assets for the company's women’s division, showcasing immense pro wrestling and mic skills from the very beginning.

The women’s division wasn’t entirely pushed in the previous eras when the limelight was dominated by the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the women’s division has survived the test of time and become widely popular among fans.

As of now, Becky Lynch is the highest-paid WWE Superstar from the women’s division. Her reported annual salary is $3.1 Million. Apart from that, Lynch brings in significant revenue in merchandise sales and endorsements as well. Overall, Becky's net worth is approximately $7 Million.

The second highest-paid superstar from the women’s division is Ronda Rousey. Her annual salary is $1.5 Million, but her net worth is much higher than The Man, standing at $14 Million, due to her past employment with UFC.

Both Lynch and Rousey are strong pillars of the WWE women’s division and have played pioneer roles in drawing traction and making the division a huge success. In fact, the duo made history when they main-evented WrestleMania in a triple threat match along with Charlotte Flair in a “Winner Takes All” match. It was the first time a women’s match was given the main event spot on the card of The Grandest Stage of All.

Ronda Rousey secured a WWE Women's title that Becky Lynch lost

At Monday Night Raw, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler teamed up for a Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Rousey and Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Bayley & Iyo Sky, and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green to become the new champions.

Prior to Rousey and Baszler becoming champions, Raquel Rodriquez and Liv Morgan were champions. However, Morgan got sidelined due to an injury, and Rodriguez had to relinquish the titles.

Raquel Rodriquez and Liv Morgan won the titles by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Their defeat marked an important moment in Lynch and Stratus’ tag team since the latter turned on the former right after the loss. This moved them away from the tag team picture and started a singles storyline while marking Stratus’ heel turn.

They’ve already had one match at Night of Champions, which The Man lost after Zoey Stark interfered. The rivalry has since continued on Monday Night Raw.

