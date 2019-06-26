Who is the highest paid wrestler in WWE? (2019)

Who does Vince McMahon value the most?

The question has often come up about who the highest paid wrestler in WWE is. For years, Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon would pay their top stars a very hefty sum - a clear cut above the rest of the roster.

Even today, many top Superstars earn seven figures while the rest of the roster ranges in the six-figure salary. Those are not small figures by any means, but people often forget to take into account the fact that WWE Superstars are constantly on the road. As a result of this, hotel expenses and food expenses are generally taken care of by themselves (except when on International tours).

Either way, this article isn't about the complications and criticims about WWE's entire "independent contract" situation, it's about the richest WWE wrestlers and the highest paid superstars in WWE.

You're probably wondering who Vince McMahon values the most that he ends up paying them the highest of the lot. You might or might not be surprised by this list, but what's clear is that Vince McMahon highly values part time WWE wrestlers. You can see that based off this list.

Here are a few of the highest paid WWE wrestlers today.

#5. AJ Styles - Net Worth: $6 Million

AJ Styles rose through the ranks quickly in WWE

Salary in 2018: $3.5 Million (Forbes)

AJ Styles was once a superstar who was never expected to be in WWE. When he did arrive, nobody would have anticipated that he would rise to the top as quickly as he did. When he arrived in WWE, AJ Styles' net worth was estimated to be $3 to $4 million dollars.

His stock has risen since then and he's become among WWE's top 3 most reliable superstars. By 2018, AJ Styles had already collected two WWE World Championship reigns, one of which occured over the course of a full calendar year.

Styles is expected to wrestle for a few more years, with WWE essentially being his retirement fund.

#4. Roman Reigns - Net Worth: $12 Million

Roman Reigns is the face of WWE

Salary in 2018: $4.3 Million (Forbes)

Roman Reigns is considered to be the franchise player in modern WWE. Though he doesn't hold the same pedigree and drawing power of John Cena at his peak, he is without a doubt WWE's biggest full-time star today.

He is considered the most polarising figure in WWE since John Cena, often getting rejected by the WWE Universe despite being pushed as a babyface. However, since his incredible return from a battle against leukemia, Reigns' popularity has undoubtedly increased.

Today, Roman Reigns' net worth has increased to a whopping $12 million.

#3. Brock Lesnar - Net Worth: $22 Million

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Salary in 2018: $8.5 Million (Forbes)

Brock Lesnar is like Vince McMahon's prized possession. A special attraction in both WWE and UFC, Lesnar is known to work a part-time schedule, one that he's been enjoying for the last seven years or so.

It's a surprise that he isn't paid higher than John Cena, especially given that he's utilised more and has been in the World Title picture more often between 2017 to 2019. Lesnar is also a clever businessman, as he constantly negotiates with both UFC and WWE, using their offers as leverage to get himself the best deal possible.

Ultimately, it's Vince McMahon who reportedly "threw the vault" at Lesnar, according to UFC President Dana White.

Brock Lesnar's net worth is $22 million as a result of immense popularity in both the pro wrestling and combat sports world.

#2. Triple H - Net Worth: $40 Million

Triple H still wrestles a few times a year

Salary in 2018: $3.2 million (Forbes)

Just to make it clear, the above stated figure of Triple H's salary in WWE is one that he earned from his contract as a talent. Triple H, as you probably know, holds a very important role backstage in WWE and is essentially the father of NXT.

As with other part timers, Triple H wrestles a few times a year and gets paid handily for it. He earns seven-figures from his backstage role as well and earns multiple bonuses for it. He's a pivotal figure in WWE and is expected to succeed Vince McMahon when he eventually steps down from the throne.

Triple H's net worth is $40 million as a result of his important backstage role in WWE and his long tenure as an on-screen character.

#1. John Cena - Net Worth: $55 Million

John Cena

Salary in 2018: $10 Million (Forbes)

It might surprise you to see that WWE star John Cena remains the highest paid WWE wrestler even today. The Leader Of The Cenation was WWE's franchise player from 2005 to 2015, but in late 2015 he transitioned into a part-time role as his Hollywood career began to take off.

Cena hasn't looked back since. From 2016 onwards, his appearances started drastically decreasing to the point where you can even count the number of times he wrestles in a year in one hand.

However, his merchandise sale runs strong and he's still highly valued, making him the highest paid WWE wrestler. John Cena net worth stands at an incredible $50 million.

Frequently asked questions:

Who is the richest in WWE?

Vince McMahon is, bar none, the richest man in all of WWE. Being the Chairman & CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon's net worth stands at $3.8 billion. Vince McMahon's personal wealth is estimated to be $3.2 billion. He earned an estimated salary of $5.6 million in 2018. Vince McMahon also ranked 691 in Forbes' annual Billionaires list.

Who is the richest wrestler in 2019?

Despite decreased appearances by the year, John Cena is still believed to be the richest wrestler in WWE in 2019. However, Brock Lesnar signed a new deal with WWE that is estimated to be a big increase from his previous contract, primarily due to his negotiation leverage with the UFC.

How much do WWE referees get paid?

There is a clear hierarchy when it comes to referee salaries. WWE referees Charles Robinson and Mike Chioda pocket an annual salary of $200,00 due to their veteran status. Regular referees on RAW and SmackDown earn upwards $50,000 a year, while NXT referees fall the lowest on the hierarchy, earning $10,000 a year.

They earn more as they move up to RAW and SmackDown. Their travel expenses are paid for and they reportedly receive higher pay for PPVs as well.

Who is the best wrestler in WWE right now?

There are two main qualifications to be the "best wrestler in WWE" - Character work and in-ring work. While character work always plays a bigger role, modern WWE has put a bigger focus on in-ring performances than before.

AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan are believed to be the best male wrestlers in WWE today, while Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are widely regarded as the best female wrestlers in WWE.

Who is the richest wrestler of all time?

Considering his success outside of WWE, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson is the richest WWE wrestler of all time. The Rock's net worth is estimated to be $280 millon dollars. In 2018, he was named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood by Forbes