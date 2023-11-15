Who is Jay Malachi? Meet WWE's next reported signee

WWE had a supposed hiring freeze that seemingly prevented just about any new wrestling stars from joining the promotion throughout much of the year. That has apparently changed once the Endeavor merger went through, and an interesting name has potentially signed with the titanic wrestling company.

Independent wrestling standout Jay Malachi has reportedly signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut. This comes after he apparently had a tryout around a month ago. Wrestling fans on social media immediately showed support and excitement over the major move, but there are some who may not know who he is.

Jay is a 19-year old performer who has began to take the indie wrestling scene by storm. He has wrestled for West Coast Pro, Combat Zone Wrestling, and Deadlock Pro Wrestling, the latter of which arguably put Malachi on the map.

In addition to his indie success, Jay has wrestled for WWE's rival All Elite Wrestling on three separate occasions. He first worked with Fuego Del Sol in 2022. In 2023, he lost to The WorkHorsemen in a tag team match, and failed to defeat Jeff Jarrett and his merry band of friends in a six-man tag team match later on.

Despite his AEW appearances, Tony Khan failed to sign the exciting upstart, and he is now moving to the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. Triple H's newest signing will likely spend time at the Performance Center before joining NXT.

Some fans believe Mickie James could be WWE bound

Jay Malachi may not be the only person signing a deal with WWE, at least according to some fans. Some wrestling fans on social media believe that former Divas Champion Mickie James could be returning to the company.

This speculation has been around for awhile, as James' real-life husband Nick Aldis recently started working for World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, he's currently the SmackDown General Manager.

The biggest cause of renewed fan interest in the potential move came thanks to eagle eyed fans noticing the former WWE Women's Champion had been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster. She has spent much of her career with the promotion, even competing at Bound For Glory.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Mickie James does return to World Wrestling Entertainment or not. One last run in the biggest company in the world, with three brands heavily focusing on female stars, could be an exciting move and a perfect way to end a tremendous career.

