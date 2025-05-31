Who is Jey Uso’s wife?

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has been riding a massive wave of success in WWE. With enormous popularity and buzz, fans' interest in the Yeet Master's personal life has also developed, and fans often ask about his married life.

Jey Uso has been married for almost 10 years. However, he has kept his wife out of the spotlight and fame. On January 8, 2015, the Main Event Uso tied the knot with his high-school sweetheart, Takecia Travis. They are proud parents to two sons named Jaciyah and Jeyce. Uso’s sons are often seen on WWE television during their special moments.

Jey and his wife, Takecia Travis, met in ninth grade at Escambia High School in Pensacola. There is not much available about Takecia on the internet.

Jey Uso talks about his wife, Takecia Travis, and how she helped her grow in WWE

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Jey Uso broke his WWE character. He opened up, sharing how his wife, Takecia Travis, has been a supportive pillar for him throughout his journey and has been his lifelong tag team partner.

Furthermore, The Yeet Master noted that his wife gets him ready for WWE every week, and she has sacrificed with him, and all his success is hers as well:

“My wife is more than my tag partner, she’s my life partner. I have so much love and respect for her in my heart. She catches the good and the bad, all the hurt and grumpiness of this business and life. But she gets me ready for this, every single week, and she has for the past 10 years. We’ve sacrificed together. All my success is her success, too. We’ve done this together,” said The Main Event Uso.

It will be interesting to see how long Jey Uso remains as the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE and what plans the Triple H-led creative for him in the coming week, for now, he is gearing up to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on John Cena and Logan Paul in tag team bout in 2025 Money in the Bank.

