Is Jey Uso's wife a wrestler? Possible expansion of The Bloodline imagined

Jey Uso's wife is someone that most fans may not be familiar with. Little is known about the WWE star's wife, but other members of the notable Anoa'i wrestling dynasty surely aren't.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is married to Takecia Travis, who is not a wrestler. The couple met in their teenage years while attending Escambia High School located in Pensacola, Florida. They married in 2015 and have two sons together named Jaciyah and Jeyce Fatu.

Even if Takecia is not a superstar herself, there's always a possibility that she might appear in the current storyline of The Bloodline in some capacity. An example was during Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Sami Zayn, wherein The Tribal Chief taunted his opponent's wife, who was sitting in the front row during their bout.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ ⁹⁰⁰⁺ᵈᵃʸˢ @_handyred_ Kudos to Sami’s wife… she was a huge part of last night!



Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn was more than the ending… it was their story! I was totally invested and on the edge of my seat too! Kudos to Sami’s wife… she was a huge part of last night! Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn was more than the ending… it was their story! I was totally invested and on the edge of my seat too! https://t.co/IMAbtC75iI

While Jey's wife is not a wrestler, the same can't be said for the superstar's twin brother Jimmy Uso. The latter is married to Trinity Fatu, who most fans may know as Naomi. She is a former Women's SmackDown and Tag Team Champion in WWE. She has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since walking out in May alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Jey Uso notes the importance of his wife Takecia Travis in his WWE career

One of the biggest moments of the 37-year-old star's career was quite possibly during his feud with real-life cousin Roman Reigns, where he even unsuccessfully challenged for the title. However, the journey wasn't easy.

The Usos missed some time away from the Stamford-based promotion prior to their personal feud with Reigns in 2020. During their time out, the WWE star revealed that his wife helped him get through the tough time. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jey Uso stated that his wife was more than a partner and how she helped him with his career.

“My wife is more than my tag partner, she’s my life partner,” said Uso. “I have so much love and respect for her in my heart. She catches the good and the bad, all the hurt and grumpiness of this business and life. But she gets me ready for this, every single week, and she has for the past 10 years. We’ve sacrificed together. All my success is her success, too. We’ve done this together.”

However, it remains to be seen if Takecia Travis will also become one of the wives of WWE Superstars who could play some type of on-screen role in their partner's storyline in the future.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes