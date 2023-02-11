Who is Jey Usos' wife? Age gap, children and more explored 

Joshua Samuel Fatu, popularly known as Jey Uso, has been a married man for some time now. However, he prefers to keep his wife away from the spotlight, so much so that even her birthday isn't known to the WWE Universe.

In 2015, Jey Uso tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Takecia Travis. The couple first met as students in the ninth grade, attending Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida. Jey was an avid footballer and continued to play competitively in his university days from 2001 to 2003 before making it to WWE. Not much is about Takecia Travis' interests though.

Twin brother of Jimmy Uso, Jey is aged 37. They were born on August 22, 1985, in San Francisco, California to the legendary wrestler Rikishi and his wife Talisua Fuavai-Fatu. Jey Uso's wife Takecia Travis is likely to be in her thirties or forties since they attended high school together, presumably having an age gap of two to three years. Takecia's appearance is also that of a middle-aged woman.

Jey has two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce Fatu, with Takecia Travis. They are aged above 10 years. Meanwhile, Jey's brother Jimmy Uso has two children with former WWE star Naomi, namely Jayla and Jaiden.

Jey Uso's wife Takecia Travis: Has the tag team champion's family been mentioned on WWE TV?

Roman Reigns usually refers to Jey Uso's wife and his family whenever the latter's loyalty is in question. The Tribal Chief's manipulation originates from Jey's ties to the Samoan Bloodline.

The most memorable moment was when Main Event Jey was subjected to a warning by Roman Reigns on how his family will suffer due to his actions. It happened during their feud leading to Clash of Champions 2020.

Main Event Jey Uso☝🏾🩸 @ThatYoungKid33 Does jey still have a wife??? Cause I never see his ring and not jimmy saying “his girl” OOP WAIT IF HE NOT MARRIED WHOOOO CHILE Does jey still have a wife??? Cause I never see his ring and not jimmy saying “his girl” OOP WAIT IF HE NOT MARRIED WHOOOO CHILE

The Bloodline's Right Hand Man recently returned on WWE SmackDown to put on a stellar title defense alongside Jimmy Uso, defeating Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Jey is seemingly in the good graces of Roman Reigns again after his questionable antics at the Royal Rumble event.

However, a major angle regarding The Bloodline's implosion was teased on the blue brand. Sami Zayn and Jey were seen plotting the downfall of The Tribal Chief. More on that here.

Poll : 0 votes