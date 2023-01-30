"Is he sure he wants to run it back?" - WWE fans in disbelief as Jey Uso declares he's out of The Bloodline

WWE fans were in disbelief as Jey Uso declared himself out of The Bloodline.

The 2023 Royal Rumble witnessed one of the most controversial endings in the show's history. After Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, The Bloodline entered the ring and viciously assaulted Owens.

The Usos even handcuffed Owens to the ropes and hit him with multiple superkicks. Reigns then handed a steel chair to Sami Zayn and ordered him to assault his former best friend.

However, Zayn attacked Reigns with the steel chair which resulted in Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Zayn viciously. When they asked Jey to do the same, he walked away from the ring and the group. This further infuriated Roman Reigns, who viciously assaulted Sami with the steel chair before walking away.

Following the event, Jey posted a story on Instagram declaring that he was out of The Bloodline with the words "RUN IT BACK."

Fans reacted in disbelief when Jey turned his back on The Bloodline.

The Jey v Roman story is 2nd behind only the this Sami bloodline story which both are apart of. It's should be Jey, I've said it ever since that cage match.

One fan indicated that he was excited to see Jey break out on his own.

Another fan predicted how this storyline will play out.

FightRomeoFight 🤙 @FightRomeoFight



- Uso's drop the Smackdown tag titles

- Jey costs Sami at Elimination Chamber

- Sami and Kevin win the Raw tag titles at mania

I think this how it plays out:
- Uso's drop the Smackdown tag titles
- Jey costs Sami at Elimination Chamber
- Sami and Kevin win the Raw tag titles at mania
- Sami is moved to Raw post mania

One fan stated that Jey Uso will return at Elimination Chamber and cost Sami his match with Roman.

Jey Uso could reportedly betray Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

While it looks like Jey Uso may have left The Bloodline after what transpired at the Royal Rumble, that may not be the end of this storyline. Xero News has now reported that Jey could finally choose to side with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline thereby betraying Sami Zayn in the process.

Hemant @Sportscasmm #ROYALRUMBLE



Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.



Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.

THE GREATEST STORY OF ALL TIME.

This seems likely since it almost seems impossible for Jey to ever betray his brothers. We will have to wait and see what happens at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Do you think Jey will betray Sami at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

