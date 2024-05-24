Who is Joe Gacy? The WWE Superstar rumored to debut as part of the Wyatt 6 faction

Joe Gacy is just one of the several stars rumored to join Uncle Howdy as part of the Wyatt 6 faction in WWE. While some may already be familiar with him due to his time in the independent scene and NXT, the same can't be said for others.

Joe Gacy, born Joseph Ruby, was born on August 8, 1987, in New Jersey, United States. He started his wrestling journey in 2006 as part of the Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) roster. He spent 14 years in CZW, facing the likes of Lio Rush, Joey Janela, and more. During his stay, he won the promotion's World Heavyweight Championship and Wired Championship three times each.

In 2018, he appeared in Evolve as Steve Pena's tag team partner against Facade and Jason Kincaid. He appeared sporadically over two years. In 2020, he also had one appearance in Westside Xtreme Wrestling.

Joe Gacy signed with WWE in 2020 and debuted in August 2021 on an episode of 205 Live. In 2022, he introduced his new group called Schism, consisting of Jagger Reid (aka James Drake) and Rip Fowler (aka Zack Gibson), and later added Ava. The group disbanded in September 2023, the same month The Dyad's contract expired.

He has since returned to being a singles star with a new unhinged gimmick, but it has been several weeks since fans have seen him perform. His last televised match was on April 6, 2024, when he defeated Shawn Spears.

Who else will reportedly join Uncle Howdy in the Wyatt 6 Faction aside from Joe Gacy?

Uncle Howdy, reportedly Bo Dallas, was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion in March last year. His absence is due to Bray Wyatt also being absent and his untimely passing. The mysterious character has been dropping hints about a potential return for the past few months, but it looks like it won't be just Joe Gacy who will join him.

As per PWInsider, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross will join Uncle Howdy upon his return, with Bray Wyatt possibly considered as the sixth member. None of these stars have been seen on WWE television for a while, and Erick Rowan has reportedly re-signed with the company. There are also suggestions that Alexa Bliss might join them in the future due to her history with Wyatt.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when and where Joe Gacy will appear on WWE television next.