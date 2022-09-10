Who was the last person to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? 

Today marks 1000 days since the Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns, was pinned inside a WWE ring. With it being so long since Reigns was on the receiving end of a pin-fall loss, it begs the question: Who was the last person to pin Roman Reigns?

The person to hold this honor is Barron Corbin, who at the time went under the name King Corbin, as he had won the King of The Ring tournament in 2019.

The match itself took place at WWE's TLC pay-per-view, where the two faced off in what was supposed to be a one-on-one Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. However, the match would play out quite differently. Which would help the crafty Corbin pick up the victory.

The lead-up to their encounter at TLC began at that year's Survivor Series event. Corbin was on Team SmackDown alongside Regins, who was the team's captain. During the match, Corbin caused fellow team member Mustafa Ali to get eliminated.This would trigger a spear by Reigns onto Corbin. Roman Regins would go on to win the match as the team's sole survivor.

This interaction would kick off a feud between the two, which would begin at TLC. Halfway through the bout, it became clear that Corbin employed the help of fellow WWE superstars Dolph Ziggler and The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (currently FTR in AEW).

In what essentially became a 4-on-1 match, Reigns did his best to fend off Corbin, Ziggler, Corbin's security guards, and The Rivival, and did so valiantly. However, Reigns would eventually be overwhelmed by the sheer number of enemies around him. The match would end after Corbin pinned Regins following him being hit with a Zig-Zag, Shatter Machine, and The End of Days finishing maneuvers.

What is next for the Undispited WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, following Clash at the Castle?

Not only has Roman Reigns not been pinned since 2019, it's been well as over 2 years since The Tribal Chief first became Universal Champion. With each title defense, the WWE Universe ponders whether or not this will finally be the time Reigns drops the belt; and every time The Tribal Chief leaves with the win and title(s) firmly in hand.

Many fans speculated that Cardiff might finally be the place for Reigns to lose at least one of his championship belts. His main event match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle could have served as the perfect backdrop for The Scottish Warrior to pick up the biggest win of his life - in front of his home Kingdom no less. Even under a new creative regime, McIntyre's fantasy moment did not come true.

According to a recent report, the going notion is that Reigns will be walking into WrestleMania 39, which will take place in Hollywood California, as champion. Fueling speculation that a famous cousin could be gearing up for an epic encounter.

How do you think Roman Reigns will lose his WWE Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Rahul Madurawe