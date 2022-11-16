Who is likely to be Roman Reigns' next opponent?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently defeated Logan Paul in an enthralling encounter at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 5, 2022. The Maverick gave the performance of a lifetime but still fell short of clinching the world title from The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is currently on an incredible winning streak. He has already defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre, among others. Such is the dominance of The Head of the Table that WWE could be facing a dearth of challengers for him. Hence, the promotion is yet to reveal who will face Reigns next.

The company did tease a potential matchup between Roman Reigns and Sheamus last week on SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior returned from an injury and joined Butch and Ridge Holland to take on The Bloodline.

The Bloodline had the numbers advantage until Drew McIntyre showed up and leveled the odds. Friday’s confrontation may have sown the seeds for a WarGames match between The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes.

Since Roman Reigns already got the win over McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, Sheamus seems to be the opponent-in-waiting for The Head of the Table. The two are no strangers to each other. In fact, The Celtic Warrior gave Reigns his first credible win for the WWE Championship back in 2015.

Roman Reigns is expected to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Reigns has presented himself as The Head of the Table ever since he turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman in 2020. The alliance completely reinvigorated his character and turned him into the mega attraction he’s today.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has dropped multiple teases for a future showdown against The Rock. The two cousins could clash at WrestleMania 39 in a dream match.

The Great One may be The Tribal Chief’s biggest challenge yet, but WWE’s top star has proven time and again that he can hang with the very best on the mic and in the ring.

The Bloodline will be on SmackDown this week to potentially set up the Survivor Series WarGames main event. It remains to be seen who will be the fifth and final member of Team Sheamus.

Who do you think Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

