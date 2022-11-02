Who is likely to be SCRYPTS on WWE NXT?

WWE dropped another cryptic vignette for someone named SCRYPTS on NXT this week. The latest promo showed a hooded figure defacing what appeared to be the walls of the WWE Performance Center with the word “SCRYPTS.”

The buzz around the mystery person and the cryptic voicemail he dropped during back-to-back episodes of WWE NXT cannot be denied. The whole angle has got fans talking, and many have begun to speculate about the identity of the person. Some believe Dominik Dijakovic to be the man under the hood, but that remains to be seen.

WWE first teased SCRYPTS' arrival during the October 25, 2022, episode of NXT. An unknown caller contacted WWE PC and dropped an ominous voicemail. This week, the caller implied that NXT was familiar territory and that their arrival was imminent.

Two takeaways from the latest cryptic tease are that the person is familiar with NXT and that they’re burning with fury. The person could be a main roster star or a former WWE talent. The latter certainly seems plausible, especially with WWE’s current approach when it comes to surprise returns.

WWE is known to incorporate a character’s past into their storylines. Bray Wyatt’s current gimmick is a prime example of that. The mysterious gimmick also appears similar to Retribution.

SCRYPTS and Dominik Dijakovic Seem To Be Two Different Gimmicks

Dominik Dijakovic had a solid career during the black and gold era, but the same cannot be said about his main roster run. The big man was made to wear a mask and aligned with Mia Yim, Mustafa Ali and others as part of Retribution.

Triple H took over and somewhat restored Dijakovic’s NXT gimmick. WWE teased his return to NXT with a vignette at Halloween Havoc. Another vignette dropped on WWE NXT tonight. Dijakovic’s new character appears to be entirely different from SCRYPTS as well.

One is promising a “new order of high justice,” while the other is shrouded in mystery. SCRYPTS gimmick gives off major heel vibes with all the creepy voicemail stuff. Dijak, meanwhile, is seemingly leaving the past behind him and focusing on greater things.

Whatever may be the case, their arrival is imminent and it will be interesting to see on WWE NXT.

