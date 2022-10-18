Who is the longest-reigning United States Champion ever?

The WWE United States Championship is one of the most prestigious and recognizable championships in professional wrestling. Currently held by Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, the belt was initially acquired by the McMahon empire with the purchase of WCW in 2001.

Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley for the title on the October 10th, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW. This followed a surprise attack from the returning Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. On the October 17th edition of WWE RAW, Rollins made his first successful defense against Matt Riddle, thanks to some misplaced Elias interference.

Seth Rollins will certainly be hoping that his run with the United States Championship is a long one. But who exactly is the longest-reigning United States Champion in history?

Though it took place outside WWE, "The Total Package" Lex Luger has the longest run in the belt's history. His over 520-day reign, taking place in the NWA and WCW, began at a house show in May 1989. It ended at the hands of Stan Hansen at Halloween Havoc 1990, but Luger would regain the title just two months later.

Not only is Lex Luger the man with the longest consecutive run as United States Champion, he also has the most time with the championship overall. His overall time with the belt clocks in at around 950 days.

Who is WWE's longest-reigning United States Champion?

Though WWE did purchase WCW in 2001, absorbing the championship, it is worth noting that the original WWE version of the title was retired in November 2001. Edge was the final champion at the time, unifying the still-WCW branded title with the WWE Intercontiental Championship when he defeated Test.

Following this, the belt returned to WWE programming in 2003 with an updated design. Eddie Guerrero was given the inaugural run with the championship, which clocked in at 84 days.

However, the belt's longest-reigning champion didn't capture the title until 10 years later, when Dean Ambrose, now AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, defeated Kofi Kingston to earn it. Ambrose would hold the belt for over 350 days, making him the only member of The Shield to win singles gold during the faction's initial run.

Ambrose was eliminated from a 20-man battle royal for the title by Sheamus in May 2014. Following this victory, Sheamus would himself enjoy an over-180 day reign.

