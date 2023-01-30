Former WWE star Mandy Rose was one of NXT's biggest rising stars before her shocking release in December last year, but it looks like it was a bittersweet moment due to some announcements from her agent Malki Kawa.

The 32-year-old began her wrestling career in 2015 after joining the sixth season of Tough Enough. Although she didn't win the competition, she still signed a WWE contract. She debuted on the main roster in 2017 and returned to NXT in 2021, where she mostly saw success alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for Toxic Attraction.

However, the stable and Mandy's career ended suddenly. After failing to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez, Mandy Rose was released from WWE after private photos from her FanTime account were leaked online.

As per Malki Kawa, Mandy Rose's agent, the former NXT Women's Champion's exit wasn't all that negative. From her FanTime account, she earned $500,000 and his prediction came true about Rose becoming a self-made millionaire by Christmas.

Interestingly, Mandy Rose is not the only high-profile athlete Malki Kawa has represented in his career. As the CEO and President of First Round Management, an organization that handles multiple athletes in different sports, Malki has represented the likes of MMA fighters Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, BJ Penn, Tyron Woodley, and more.

Kawa also handles JJ Russell, Robert Jones, Marcus Jones, and more in the NFL. Other notable athletes he has handled include Mike Perry, Paige VanZant, Ben Rothwell, and a lot more.

Mandy Rose's success after her WWE exit was not Malki Kawa's only big move in sports

Prior to sports management, Malki already had some experience with real estate alongside his brother Abraham Kawa. The former also got certified as an NFL agent during this time before eventually founding FRM (First Round Management). Given his experience, it's no wonder why he would get good deals for his clients.

Malki Kawa was also one of the brains behind MMA's biggest trade-offs, between UFC and ONE Championship. Malki's client Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson was traded to ONE in exchange for Ben Askren.

He was also the one who contacted the UFC to arrange Masvidal's fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in July 2020 after Gilbert Burns was pulled from the main event.

From the looks of it, Mandy Rose has certainly landed an impressive and experienced agent in Malki Kawa. It remains to be seen what they will continue to brew in the future.

