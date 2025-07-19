  • home icon
Who is the man that arrested Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown? Identity revealed after he went viral

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 19, 2025 12:44 GMT
Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown started in chaotic fashion, with Tonga Loa found bloodied as he was seemingly involved in a car accident. And no, it wasn't another classic case of Loa messing up something simple like just trying to park the car, despite the initial scepticism considering Loa's proclivities.

Loa was involved in a hit and run, or so it seemed to be the case. Jacob Fatu was initially suspected and interrogated at the behest of the Solo Sikoa and the MFTs, even having to go down to the police station, as WWE played on his legitimate criminal past. Fatu, though, was cleared of any wrongdoing and returned, alongside Jimmy Uso, to take out Sikoa and the MFTs.

Towards the end of the segment, officers came out once again at Adam Pearce's request and actually arrested Solo Sikoa. The officer who handcuffed him received a great pop due to how the scene was executed, and has received quite a bit of praise for how he handled Sikoa within kayfabe and how he made the most of his opportunity as an extra.

Reacting to one such appreciative post, the man revealed himself to be Jimmy House, an independent professional wrestler and fitness coach. House is also associated with Dustin Rhodes' wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy, training under the new TNT Champion, who won the title in a historic moment at All In: Texas last Saturday.

House is seemingly working towards an AEW/WWE contract right now, and is currently 28. He has various social media accounts on Twitch and YouTube, too. He is also a powerlifter, bodybuilder, and a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Will Solo Sikoa have to vacate his United States Championship due to his arrest?

Solo Sikoa was handcuffed by wrestler-turned-cop (in kayfabe) Jimmy House on SmackDown and taken to the police station, apparently for obstruction of justice. While that offense, if one is convicted, is punishable by several years in prison, the US Department of Justice has been rather lackadaisical when it comes to prosecuting people in the wrestling business.

Why? In most cases, they have something worse coming to them, and it is for tens of thousands in an arena/stadium and for millions of people across the globe to see live on Netflix.

Solo Sikoa seems to have been bestowed with a similar fate. Right before his arrest, Adam Pearce announced that he would be defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. And, instead of a prison cell, he will be locked inside a Steel Cage — with Jacob Fatu.

So no, the United States Champion won't be prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice. They will leave Fatu to be Sikoa's solo judge, jury, and executioner. Hopefully, for Solo, his MFTs will be able to mitigate his precarious conundrum the best way they can.

Edited by Arsh Das
