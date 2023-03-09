Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan became a hot topic on social media after she attended a basketball game on Tuesday. Being a spectator in the NBA finals between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, Morgan was caught on camera apparently ignoring a man.

Morgan decided to chill out in Madison Square Garden while WWE was busy with its NXT Roadblock preparations. A man sat beside her, apparently accompanying the superstar. Footage captured by the MSG cameras shows Morgan sitting unbothered by his constant chirping in her ear. The monologue was addressed only by an occasional nod or a quick "yeah," and she didn't even make eye contact.

Fans believed that 'the man who Liv Morgan ignored' would go down in the meme history books as such. However, his identity was recently disclosed by the superstar. WWE Senior Vice President Justin Scalise was the one who tried to capture Morgan's attention at the Knicks-Hornets game. Twitter related to his misery of gaining a lady's attention.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Liv Morgan was waiting for bruh to stop talking Liv Morgan was waiting for bruh to stop talking 😂https://t.co/yZEIh0GJOk

Following the game, Liv Morgan embraced the memes on social media sparked by the hilarious interaction with Scalise. She took to Twitter to retweet a bunch of posts that highlighted her disinterest in the conversation.

The Miracle Kid was also spotted attending the Scream VI movie premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday. Her New York tour must have been exciting, which was made more fun by the barrage of memes she generated through her ignorance.

Liv Morgan was lost in her own world during the one-way conversation with Justin Scalise

Morgan and Justin Scalise were guests on a recent episode of WWE The Bump. Unsurprisingly, they addressed the topic from Tuesday. Liv didn't mean to be rude to the WWE Vice President, as she claimed that she was lost in her own thoughts.

"That is Justin Scalise, who works at WWE. He's incredible. He was explaining something to me and I was watching the game and I was listening but deep in my head, thinking my own thoughts, in my own world, just so unaware that this was being filmed. My phone was blowing up and I see this footage. 'Oh my gosh, Justin, I'm so sorry.' He's been such a great sport about it." (H/T Fightful)

Speaking about her WWE run, Liv Morgan recently fought Rhea Ripley on SmackDown in a losing effort. Her performance gained a good response from the audience as well as her post-match gesture to a young fan. You can read more on that here.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes