Who was Mandy Rose previously engaged to?

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was allegedly in a few relationships before her engagement with former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli.

Mandy Rose has been with Tino Sabbatelli since their stint at the WWE Performance Center in 2018. The couple met while she was filming for the Tough Enough competition. Sabbatelli was seemingly attracted to Rose from the beginning, but she was engaged at the time.

The Toxic Attraction leader was previously in a relationship with Michael Lubic. The two reportedly started dating in 2010, when Rose was new to television. They got engaged in 2016 but later ended their relationship, which spanned several years.

Interestingly, Michael Lubic played a vital role in Mandy Rose's early wrestling career. Rose's ex-boyfriend was a huge wrestling fan, as disclosed by her in an interview. Lubic even trained her to be a superstar and motivated her to pursue it as a career.

“My ex at the time was a big wrestling fan and he always kind of pushed me and motivated me to like pursue that but I didn't really know much about wrestling. I didn't really grow up watching it to be honest."

After ending their engagement, Mandy Rose and Michael Lubic removed all pictures of each other from their social media accounts. They have since moved on with their lives and gotten into new relationships.

Not much is known about Lubic's profession. According to his Instagram account, he is an avid boxing fan and might be looking to pursue a career in the sport. He is currently engaged to Brianna Lee, a WBFF Bikini Pro and a Certified Personal Trainer.

Mandy Rose wanted a love angle with WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

The chemistry between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville led to massive speculations of a real-life relationship in their early WWE careers. Both superstars were best buddies in NXT and even debuted as a team on the main roster.

Fire & Desire had a brief run in 2019, and many seemingly wanted WWE to kickstart a romantic angle between the two on TV. Although it didn't materialize, Mandy and Sonya pitched the idea during their time in NXT.

“Yeah [the lesbian angle] was definitely an idea that we pitched ourselves – it was actually a while ago during our NXT days we thought about that. But, you know, things happen. Things change. Might be suited better for other people, whatever it may be.” (H/T TalkSport)

On October 26, Mandy Rose completed a full year as the NXT Women's Champion, becoming only the third woman to do so. She is currently embroiled in a feud with Alba Fyre.

