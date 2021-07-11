Who are all the Money in the Bank 2021 participants?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event will feature two ladder matches with the briefcases on the line for the men's and women's divisions. Participants for Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match have already been decided, but for the women, two slots are yet to be filled.

Liv Morgan was the latest addition to the women's match after she replaced Carmella, who instead got a title shot against Bianca Belair on the SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

In this article, we will talk about the participants announced so far for each of the matches.

Which WWE Superstars are participating in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is stacked with top stars.

Ricochet defeated AJ Styles, John Morrison defeated Randy Orton, and Riddle pinned Drew McIntyre to qualify for the match. Drew McIntyre got the final spot for the RAW superstars, after defeating AJ Styles and Riddle in a Triple Threat Match. Riddle was competing to represent Orton as he was unable to be present at the show.

From SmackDown, Big E got the first spot by defeating Apollo Crews. Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Last Man Standing Match to get the next spot, while Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin to get the final two spots.

Which WWE Superstars are participating in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

In the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Asuka and Naomi qualified first on RAW, by defeating Eva Marie and Doudrop in a tag team match. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross qualified as well, by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile on SmackDown, while Carmella was named as the first entrant into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match following Bayley's injury, it was changed. Liv Morgan eventually replaced Carmella in the match, while Carmella got a title shot against Bianca Belair instead. Morgan had defeated Carmella on SmackDown but had not been added to the match despite that, so her addition instead of Carmella made sense.

Sonya Deville announced that Zelina Vega would be the next participant in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match when Vega made her return to WWE. Morgan defeated Vega as well, proving herself once again.

For the moment, the other two positions in the match remain vacant.

