TW. Please note that this Kimber Lee article contains details that readers may find distressing. Thank you.

On April 5, 2022, the world was stunned to see images posted of Kimber Lee having been a victim of physical abuse. The IMPACT star found the courage to speak out about the abusive relationship that she was in and highlighted the details of her partner's violent behavior on social media.

The alleged actions immediately caught up with Kimber's husband, Nash Carter, who has now reportedly been released from his NXT contract. Nash, along with Wes Lee, are the current reigning NXT Tag Team Champions. WWE is yet to release any further details.

The couple have been together since 2018 and confirmed their engagement in August 2019. From there, they got married in May 2020, but now the relationship is all but over as Lee posted on her Twitter account that she is a "survivor" and "finally free."

Lee also later stated that she was "brainwashed" and that the 31-year-old "will never allow herself to be abused like that again."

Kimber Lee ⓥ @Kimber_Lee90 Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. https://t.co/qdYjcneAwC

So who is Nash Carter's wife, Kimber Lee?

Kimber is a professional wrestler and also works in veterinary care for animals. Lee made her in-ring debut in 2011 and has worked on wrestling promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling, Women's Superstars Uncensored, Shimmer, Chikara, Stardom, and Shine Wrestling.

Kimber Lee did have a run with WWE between 2016 and 2018 and competed a handful of times on NXT as Abbey Laith. She also entered the Mae Young Classic in 2017. Since 2020, the Seattle-born star has been performing for IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent scene.

Kimber Lee says she is excited to be a part of IMPACT Wrestling "long-term"

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae and Susie kicks off IMPACT in TEN MINUTES! #IMPACTonAXSTV Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae and Susie kicks off IMPACT in TEN MINUTES! #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/UySWqifcEq

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda in 2020, Kimber Lee explained how excited she was to be a part of the IMPACT Knockouts roster and work with women who support each other.

"I can attest to the women all being women who support each other and we all want to make it a better place, and make it the best place for women's wrestling. That is the mentality I've noticed since day one and I think, because of that and because everybody has that mentality, IMPACT Wrestling is doing the things that it's doing now and it's an awesome thing to see, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of IMPACT at this time and be a part of it long term."

Lee's last match for IMPACT was in December 2020, where she was defeated by Lady Frost on a special episode of IMPACT Wrestling: Before The IMPACT. Her most recent match was for Beyond Wrestling on March 13, where she overcame Billie Starkz in one-on-one action.

What is your take on the Carter-Lee situation? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you are the victim of domestic abuse and need help, please contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline in the USA on 1-800-799-7233, Refuge in the United Kingdom on 0808 2000 247, and the National Commission for Women in India on 7827170170.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Kimber Lee return to WWE in the future? Yes No 0 votes so far