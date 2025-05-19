Who is the "next Randy Orton"? Answering the question before a big WWE title shot

WWE might have found its next Randy Orton. NXT Superstar Myles Borne has been dubbed by many in the industry as the second coming of Randy Orton. While Borne is not related to The Viper, his physical appearance and haircut has often gotten him compared to the legend. The buzz around Myles Borne started to grow further after he was spotted backstage with the Apex Predator.

Moreover, it was Myles Borne who disguised himself as Orton and took an Attitude Adjustment from John Cena on SmackDown before Backlash. Fans initially thought that it was a body double, but it was later reported to be Borne himself.

So, who is Myles Borne? He joined the WWE Performance Center in March 2022, and in June, he made his in-ring debut at NXT Level Up. He made his television debut on the March 28, 2023, episode of NXT, where he was defeated by Eddy Thorpe. Soon, he turned heel and was part of the No Quarter Catch Crew (NQCC) alongside former Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp.

Borne made his Main Event debut in November 2023 in a losing effort to Apollo Crews. He continued making appearances for the next year, and his big moment finally came on May 6, 2025, when he won the 25-man battle royal to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. He will now face Oba Femi for the gold at Battleground on May 25, 2025.

The 25-year-old superstar unfortunately also suffers from hearing loss. He made the revelation himself last week on NXT.

''I'm partially deaf. It affects my speech, and it affects the way I talk," he said.

However, the NXT star also stated that he hasn't let this condition stop him from chasing his dreams. This shocking revelation from Borne has made his title match against Oba Femi more appealing, and it has garnered more emotional support for him.

Myles Borne once reacted to the comparison made with WWE legend Randy Orton

Borne once reacted to the comparison made with the legend, Randy Orton. On his X/Twitter account, the young athlete wrote that he wasn't Randy Orton. He hilariously stated that while The Viper could hear voices, he couldn't hear anything owing to his disability.

"Bro i'm not Randy Orton. He hears voices... I don't hear s*it," Borne wrote.

It remains to be seen if The Viper will be there at NXT Battleground to congratulate Borne if he beats Oba Femi for the WWE NXT Championship.

