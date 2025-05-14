3 WWE stars who have hearing loss

WWE has featured some of the biggest stars in the industry over the years, and all of them have something that makes them unique. The company currently has the most stacked roster in comparison to any other promotion in the industry and has been featuring some of the greatest storylines.

While every superstar has made a name for themselves, some have shared some massive personal problems with the fans as well over the years. One such problem is hearing loss, which numerous stars have suffered from. Let’s check out a few names from the current roster that has been suffering from hearing loss.

#3. Myles Borne

Myles Borne, one of the rising stars from WWE NXT, made headlines when he revealed that he is partially deaf during his promo on the May 14, 2025 episode of the Tuesday show. The star also added that his condition affects his way of talking, which left the world shocked.

This heartfelt reveal has given Borne’s upcoming title opportunity at NXT Battleground even more meaning. As he prepares to face Oba Femi for the NXT Championship on May 25, the spotlight isn’t just on his in-ring skills but also on his journey and hard work that has brought him here.

#2. Michael Cole

Veteran commentator Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for decades, calling some of the most iconic moments in the company’s history. What fans may not know is that Cole has suffered significant hearing loss over the years.

Spending hours ringside every week, his exposure to the crowd’s voices and the pyro has contributed to the gradual damage to his hearing. During an appearance on The Press Box podcast, Cole revealed that he has a significant hearing issue, which he has been suffering from for a long time.

“Yeah, I need to hear myself when I broadcast, and it has to be loud. I think over 25 years of doing that, it’s just deteriorated the hearing where I have these special molds that have been made for me that go into my ears, that I wear my headsets over, and it increases the volume of what I can hear during the show. So they’re almost like hearing aids for ringside commentators." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Cole’s constant work in the industry has led to him losing 65% of his hearing abilities. His ability to perform with such precision, despite hearing difficulties, is nothing short of remarkable.

#1. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s most dominant superstars in recent years, has battled more than just opponents in the ring. However, the Scottish Warrior has a battle of his own that he has not been able to dominate like he does his in-ring opponents.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, the star revealed that he suffers from partial hearing loss in one ear, a result of years of physical punishment and ring wear and tear.

"I found out about a year-and-a-half ago from an ear specialist because I have bad hearing in general that I taught myself to lip read, which I had no idea…My wife was like, ‘He hasn’t. He’s the exact same volume.’ Then it got perforated. So, I won’t say who it was because I don’t want them to feel bad, but it’s very annoying because I can’t hear jack.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Despite his hearing challenges, he remains one of WWE’s top stars and a fan favorite, showing that passion and grit can overcome any obstacle—even one that affects a fundamental sense.

