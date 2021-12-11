Known for his incredible in-ring abilities, Jeff Hardy has established himself in the world of professional wrestling after more than 20 years of work.

His brother Matt Hardy is also regarded as one of the most famous stars of all time. The former ECW Champion is currently signed to AEW and leads the Hardy Family Office.

Over the years, pro wrestling fans came to know that Jeff and Matt Hardy share a close bond both on and off the TV. The Hardy Boyz are regarded as one of the most popular tag teams in professional wrestling.

With that being said, who is older between Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy? The answer to that is, Matt Hardy is the older one of The Hardy Boyz.

Matt was born on September 23, 1973. His brother, Jeff, was born on August 31, 1977. The duo has been inseparable ever since.

Jeff Hardy is now a former WWE Superstar

WWE recently released Jeff Hardy. This news caught the majority of the fans off guard. The Charismatic Enigma was sent home by the company from a live event after experiencing a "rough night" at work.

As per reports, the company offered to support Hardy by providing him with rehabilitation, but he rejected the help. His refusal is reported to be the reason for his firing.

Many superstars have supported Hardy and wished him well, including WWE Champion Big E.

“Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him and he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best,” - wrote Big E.

It would be interesting to see what is next for Jeff Hardy. Fans are speculating if he will reunite with his brother Matt Hardy in AEW. But first and foremost, everyone is praying for his quick recovery from the situation.

