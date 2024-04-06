Who were Paul Heyman's parents and were they involved in the wrestling industry? 

Paul Heyman became the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The Wiseman was recognized for his incredible contribution to pro wrestling at the ceremony in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 58-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in pro wrestling history. He was the former CEO of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and started his career in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the ring name Paul E. Dangerously.

Heyman paid a touching tribute to his parents during the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony. He admitted that he desperately wished they were in attendance to watch his induction.

The creative mastermind behind ECW was born on September 11, 1965, in New York City. His parents have remarkable stories of their own as they lived through World War II.

Richard S. Heyman, Paul Heyman's father, was a renowned attorney and World War II veteran born in 1926 and passed away in 2013. His mother, Sulamita Heyman, was a Holocaust survivor who endured suffering at Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen, and the Łódź Ghetto.

The Wiseman took many character traits from his parents and touched on this in an interview with Forbes’ Daniel Scott:

"I was blessed to learn from their two very different styles of approaching all of life’s trials and tribulations... It’s where I get my 'sc**w you' attitude from. I’m not afraid of a challenge, to disrupt the system, to stand up in a room and saying, 'There’s a better way.'"

Expand Tweet

Heyman has lived up to those words throughout his illustrious career. He has been successful in every role from overseeing creative to calling matches at the announcers' desk. The WWE Hall of Famer's relentless nature can be accredited to his late parents.

AEW personality Jim Ross was pleased to see Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman spent 2001 in WWE as a lead color commentator alongside the legendary Jim Ross. The pair called the action from March until November amid Jerry "The King" Lawler's exit from the Stamford-based company.

Their commentary thrilled fans, especially when Heyman turned heel during The Alliance storyline. It was a short spell at the announcers' booth with Ross but one that JR holds in high regard.

Good Ol' JR spoke highly of Heyman ahead of the latter's WWE Hall of Fame induction. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, he said:

"Oh yeah, there’s nobody going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, past or present, that’s more deserving than Paul Heyman."

Jim Ross also revealed that he was the one behind Heyman's commentary stint in 2001 and that the Wiseman never let him down.

Paul Heyman's legendary character has had fans on the edge of their seats for many years. It was the perfect recipe for a short but stellar commentary team with JR that amazed fans during 2001.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Is Paul Heyman the greatest manager in WWE history? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion