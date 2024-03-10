Who powerbombed Nia Jax through a table after WWE SmackDown went off air?

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed so many twists and turns, especially the presence of KSI and Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock. Besides this, the off-air moment of the blue brand is also something fans must watch as Nia Jax got power bombed at the hands of Becky Lynch after the show.

The Irresistible Force faced The Man in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air. This bout ended in DQ, after which Lynch power-bombed the 39-year-old from the top rope to the table.

The moment also gained a huge reaction from the live crowd. In addition, a video clip went viral on the internet where Nia Jax was seen choking the official just after her match.

Both Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have engaged in multiple segments and matches over the past few weeks.

Even in the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Jax clashed against Lynch in a singles contest. However, the match ended in a DQ after Liv Morgan interfered and attacked Nia, resulting in the victory of the Irresistible Force via disqualification. In the aftermath, the former Women's Champion destroyed both Liv and Becky on the red brand.

What happened between Cody Rhodes and The Rock after SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns were involved in a heated segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the conclusion segment of Friday Nights. However, the show ended when Rhodes slapped The People's Champion, and the camera went off the air.

Soon after SmackDown, fans shared video clips on social media showing what happened between these four gigantic stars when the live broadcast ended. In the off-air clip, Reigns and Rock were seen in a tense face-to-face showdown with Rhodes and Rollins. However, after just minutes, The Bloodline member left the ring quietly, which surprised many fans.

Earlier, The Great One slapped The American Nightmare during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, where he turned into a villainous character and joined hands with The Tribal Chief. The actions of Dusty's son on SmackDown seem to be revenge for the same.

Moreover, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also set to pull off double duty at WrestleMania 40 when they will face Roman Reigns and The Rock in the Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

For those unaware, this tag team match has some high-profile stakes on the line. If Rhodes and Rollins lose, Cody's match against Reigns at Night 2 will become a Bloodline Rules match. Meanwhile, if The American Nightmare and The Visionary win, the Samoan faction will be barred from ringside from the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on Night 2.

