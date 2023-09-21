Who could replace Vince McMahon if he is forced to step down from current designation in TKO Holdings? Exploring 4 potential candidates

Vince McMahon has had a long career with WWE. He purchased the promotion from his father and helped build the empire to an unimaginable level. Unfortunately, numerous accusations brought a fair share of scandal in his influential career.

The issues were severe enough for McMahon to retire from the company last year. Over time, however, he allegedly forced his way back into the promotion and pushed the sale of the company. Today, Vince no longer owns the company, as it has merged under Endeavor.

Vince has a major role in the company, but it may not last. Recent reports indicated that McMahon could potentially have to step down from his role as Executive Chairman of TKO, pending the results of an investigation into his previous practices. Allegedly, there's even the chance of a permanent retirement.

Between potential legal issues and his declining health, at least temporarily, there is a genuine possibility that one day, Vince McMahon will need to be replaced as the Executive Chairman. This article will examine four options for who could take his spot if deemed necessary.

#4. Nick Khan is already in a major role

Nick Khan is a man many wrestling fans only grew familiar with over the past few years. He is the President of WWE as of the TKO Group Holdings formation and is part of the TKO Board of Directors.

Previously holding the role of Chief Revenue Officer, some now refer to Nick as the most powerful Khan in pro wrestling after he evolved from CRO to CEO to President. His growth in the industry after a relatively short period is incredibly impressive.

Given that he's the most notable WWE representative on the Board of Directors, aside from Vince McMahon, Khan could be his replacement. Some may be frustrated with the role not going to a McMahon family member. However, that's the risk of selling off the company.

#3. Stephanie McMahon could step up again

Stephanie McMahon is somebody WWE fans are much more familiar with. She started working behind the scenes in the company in the 1990s in various roles before joining Creative. Over time, she became one of the company's most pivotal business people.

In addition to her off-screen duties, The Billion Dollar Princess is a legendary television figure known for her work on RAW and SmackDown from the Attitude Era until last year. She left the company upon Vince McMahon's return earlier this year.

Stephanie is supposedly one of the most beloved and respected bosses WWE has ever had. She has also worked in essentially every department the company offers. If anybody could sit in the board room and represent both the promotion from a creative standpoint and the business end, it would be her.

#2. Triple H could be Vince McMahon's successor

Triple H on RAW

Triple H has had an incredible career. The Game is a life-long fan of professional wrestling. He broke into the business and eventually made it to WWE, winning numerous world titles and dominating the company through various eras.

Beyond his incredible work on-screen, he gained power behind the scenes, eventually spearheading developmental. Today, he is WWE's chief content officer and head of creative. The Game also oversees talent development.

Interestingly, Triple H isn't part of the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors. While that may seem odd, neither is Dana White. Triple H could potentially replace Vince McMahon as the Chairman if necessary. Still, he is best suited to running World Wrestling Entertainment directly instead of the business end of his company and the UFC.

#1. Shane could return to the business end of things if Vince McMahon leaves

Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon had a similar early journey as his sister Stephanie. He started working in various roles in WWE in the late 1980s. Over time, he worked on the then-WWF website and later had a role in creative.

Unlike Stephanie, however, Shane hasn't been a WWE lifer. He resigned from the company on January 1, 2010. He returned as an on-screen character in 2016, but the extent of his backstage influence in the subsequent years isn't known.

It would be highly unlikely for Shane to take over Vince's mantle if the aging Chairman retired. Vince McMahon was seemingly always grooming Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to run the company when he's gone. While anything can happen with new management, Shane taking over feels like a long shot.

