Who did Roman Reigns claim to be his 'hero'? Reflecting on their relationship and more

Over the years, Roman Reigns has become one of the biggest stars in WWE. From struggling to resonate with fans as a face to becoming a top-tier heel, Reigns' career has been a massive hit. However, the success he has achieved is not his own. Reigns credits a special person behind it.

During an interview, when Reigns was asked who was his hero, The Tribal Chief gave a heartwarming answer. Reigns claimed his mother to be his hero. He further expressed his appreciation for his mother by telling her he loves her. This act by Reigns left the WWE Universe in awe of him.

While Reigns is known to be a private person outside of WWE, he has always expressed his love and admiration for his mother. Back in 2015, The Tribal Chief wrote a blog on Mother's Day. In the blog, Reigns mentioned his mother was his best friend and role model. He wrote:

"Growing up, my mother was a one-woman support system, raising two happy children. Even though she was a single parent, I never felt a void. She was and is my mother, best friend, biggest supporter and role model. One thing that I learned from my mother is that you have to love and respect yourself in order to love and respect others."

During the course of his career in WWE, Roman Reigns' mother has been spotted ringside and backstage on many occasions with her son. Seeing Reigns adore his mother will serve as an example for his fans.

Roman Reigns suffered a legitimate injury at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns faced Jey Uso to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and status as The Tribal Chief. In what was a back-and-forth between the two, Reigns walked out winner after Jimmy Uso made a surprise return and turned his back on Jey.

While the victory at SummerSlam was indeed sweet, Reigns reportedly suffered an injury early in his match against Jey Uso. However, the nature and severity of Reigns' injury is yet to be known. Regardless, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week.

Reigns' match against Jey started slow but gained pace as each moment passed by. The match between the two involved tables, chairs, and kendo sticks, among other things. There is a possibility that Reigns suffered injury due to the usage of one of these weapons.

While WWE has also remained tight-lipped about Reigns suffering an injury, the WWE Universe will hope that The Tribal Chief stays in the pink of health. Currently, on SmackDown, Roman Reigns is at the center of things, and based on reactions, fans would like to see the 38-year-old carry the brand.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here