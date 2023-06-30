Who did Roman Reigns team up with the last time he was in London? Ironic memories

Roman Reigns and WWE TV return to the O2 arena for Premium Live Event Money in the Bank this Saturday. It has been four years since WWE and The Tribal Chief last set foot in the O2 arena.

On 14th May 2019, Roman Reigns last wrestled on a live weekly episodic SmackDown in London. That match ironically involved the Usos as well. Reigns teamed up with his cousins, the Usos, to take on Elias, Daniel Brayn, Eric Rowan, and Shane McMahon. The numbers advantage was too much for them in the handicap match as Reigns and Usos lost to their four counterparts.

As time flew away, situations around the three superstars changed drastically. Once three men that stood together at all times will now face each other. When Roman Reigns and WWE return to the O2 arena in London this Saturday, The Tribal Chief will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa don't have tag team chemistry according to the Usos

The Tribal Chief has been on the top of his game for over 1000 days. Apart from the disqualification loss against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in over three years. Given this fact, The Tribal Chief and the Enforcer are the favorites to win the Bloodline civil war.

Unfortunately, Jimmy and Jey Uso may agree with the above-mentioned. In the latest episode of WWE Sparring Sessions, The Usos spoke about their upcoming match at Money in the Bank. Their chemistry as a team, they claimed, is their biggest weapon:

"One thing about Roman and Solo, they've never been in the ring against me and my brother. That's the big difference we got here, I think me and my brother got the chemistry, the tag team. We are clicking on all cylinders over here." (0:34-0:41)

The Usos are the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. The pair is also coming off the best two years of their careers. While the statement made by the Usos is bold, it cannot be denied. Tag Team wrestling is very different from singles competition.

Solo Sikoa may be aligned with the longest-reigning singles champion of the modern era, but tag team wrestling is all about chemistry and understanding. With these metrics, Jimmy and Jey Uso, the longest-reigning tag champions, are clear favorites to win the Bloodline Civil War.

Another interesting fact, Reigns has lost his last two tag team matches. Once, he teamed with Sami Zayn, and the second time was alongside his partner this Saturday, Solo Sikoa.

