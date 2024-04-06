Who is Rossy Ogawa? Details on his attendance at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 40

Just ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL, a notable figure in the pro-wrestling world, Rossy Ogawa, has reportedly been spotted in Philadelphia. While not everyone may know him, the man in question is quite well known in the Japanese wrestling scene.

Rossy is heavily credited for popularizing women's pro-wrestling back in the east. He was recently seen alongside Giulia at Philadelphia. This has fueled rumors of Giulia potentially joining the Stamford-based promotion some time soon. However, that may not happen right this instant, as the former World Wonder Ring Stardom member is reportedly going to stay with Rossy Ogawa until the latter sets up his own promotion some time later this year. It should be noted that Ogawa has already parted ways with World Wonder Ring STARDOM earlier this year.

According to a recent report, Rossy Ogawa and Giulia were both seen at Philadelphia just ahead of WrestleMania. While not much is known about their intentions at this point, their presence during this important week for WWE may not entirely be a coincidence.

As of now, only time will tell if their attendance could lead to something special at WrestleMania 40.

STARDOM released a statement after parting ways with Rossy Ogawa

Rossy's exit from STARDOM was not as flowery as one would expect, considering his contributions to the Japanese pro-wrestling scene. According to the promotion, he was poaching several names for his own promotion that he intends to start later on.

The following is an excerpt from the statement released by STARDOM regarding the matter.

"Since 2019, our company has entered into a contract with Rossy Ogawa, the founder of STARDOM, and has appointed him as an executive producer and outsourced work related to STARDOM. However, we would like to inform you that we have come to know that he has poached many Stardom players and staff, and we have decided to cancel this contract. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. As a company, we will continue to aim for the further development of STARDOM, and the players and staff will continue to work together to deliver excitement to all the fans, so we will continue to receive the same compliments as before. I am very fortunate," read the statement (via Google translate).

A post on X from STARDOM also confirmed the news:

For now, it remains to be seen what Rossy Ogawa plans to do next.

