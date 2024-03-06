Who is rumored WWE Hall of Fame 2024 inductee, Haku? Exploring his relationship with Roman Reigns and The Rock's family

Legendary manager Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. After joining the industry as a teenager and making many successful contributions to professional wrestling, the recognition Heyman is set to receive is very well deserved.

However, like The Wiseman, several WWE legends are rumored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. As per reports, one such superstar who is rumored to be inducted is Haku. Ever since the report went viral, several fans have been keen on knowing more about the legendary superstar.

Having ventured into the world of professional wrestling in the late 1970s, Haku quickly became one of the most feared wrestlers of his time. The legendary superstar competed in WWE (then WWF), WCW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling during his decorated career.

Haku joined the Stamford-based promotion in 1986 under the name King Tonga. He quickly established himself as a formidable singles competitor before joining forces with Tama as The Islanders. The fearsome duo went on to have a memorable feud with The British Bulldogs.

In 1988, Haku was bestowed with King Harley Race's crown after the latter suffered a stomach injury during a match against Hulk Hogan. The talented wrestler was rechristened as ''King Haku,'' a crown he successfully retained against the returning Race at the 1989 Royal Rumble. The Tongan wrestler ultimately lost his crown to Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Later, Haku went on to win the Tag Team Championship with Andre The Giant. However, their alliance ended prematurely at WrestleMania VI after Haku accidentally struck his partner, costing them the match. The legendary wrestler parted ways with WWE in 1992.

In 2021, the 65-year-old also made a surprise appearance in AEW.

While Haku's career has been decorated with several accolades, many people popularly know him because they believe he is related to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. However, that isn't the case. Haku belongs to the same island as Peter Maivia, the patriarch of the Anoa'i family. However, there is no relationship between them.

WWE Veteran suggests Paul Heyman must be the only inductee this year

The 2024 Hall of Fame will witness Paul Heyman as the main inductee. However, apart from Heyman, there will also be other wrestlers who will be inducted. While the names of these wrestlers are yet to be revealed, a wrestling veteran recently suggested Heyman should be the only inductee this year.

In a post on the social media platform Threads, WWE Legend Lance Storm suggested The Wiseman should be the main event or the closing act at this year's Hall of Fame. He further suggested the Stamford-based promotion should make Heyman the only inductee and give him the whole hour. Storm wrote:

"I hope WWE realizes that @paulheyman has to be the main event closing act at the HOF this year. No one is following that man’s speech, even more so in Philadelphia. Actually, better yet, make him the only indictee [sic] and just give him the whole hour."

Expand Tweet

Even though Paul Heyman fans will be happy if such an angle takes place, the chance of it happening is slim. It will be interesting to see which other wrestling legends join The Wiseman in the Class of 2024.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE