"Who's going to get that next spot?"- WWE Hall of Famer says Bray Wyatt should've ended former WWE Champion's streak at WrestleMania 30

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently compared Bray Wyatt to the legend, The Undertaker.

Wyatt returned to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event after nearly a year. He also delivered an emotional promo on the following episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page mentioned that Wyatt should've ended The Deadman's streak at WrestleMania 30 and not Brock Lesnar. DDP also spoke about the ups and downs in forming Wyatt's character in the company over the years:

“I always thought Bray should have beat Taker, and he becomes the next Taker. Taker could only go so long. Who’s going to get that next spot? And I always thought it was him. I talked about it for years. Why would Brock beat him? Brock didn’t need to beat him. If Bray beat him, and I just think a lot of how they handled Bray was really good in the beginning before, but then it sort of lost it and got a little tarnished. And then they brought him back with that new style of character." (H/T- Inside The Ropes)

Jim Cornette revealed why Bray Wyatt was absent for almost a year

Jim Cornette recently spoke about why Bray Wyatt was absent from WWE for almost a year.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that Wyatt didn't want to leave the company. He was not seen anywhere following his release on July 31st, 2021.

Cornette said:

"Bray Wyatt didn't go anywhere and I get the idea that he probably didn't really want to or he would have done something," said Cornette. "He was probably bidin' his time and obviously because of all that merchandise he sold. He's off for a year or a year and a half, whatever the f*** it was, nobody's doing any benefits for him. He's probably doing just fine unless he's got some type of personal issues we're not aware of."

