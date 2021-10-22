Who's next? 5 possible opponents for Goldberg after WWE Crown Jewel

Well, he's done it again. Goldberg stood tall at WWE Crown Jewel after decimating Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The legend lives on, but who will step up to him next?

Based on his performance at Crown Jewel, Goldberg will probably wrestle a couple more matches in WWE. The next one is likely to happen at the next Saudi Arabian pay-per-view. Anyway, several current stars can step up to the WWE Hall of Famer, some of whom already have a built-in story with him.

All of these opponents would give Goldberg a compelling match. WWE should consider putting any of them in the ring with the Universal Champion before his permanent retirement.

On that note, here are five possible opponents for Goldberg after his win over Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg - The WrestleMania match that never happened

First, the match that was supposed to happen at last year's WrestleMania. Goldberg was set to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows before the latter pulled out of the event due to an increased health risk.

With The Tribal Chief completely running WWE at the moment, it seems like only a matter of time before this match happens. Reigns can decimate Goldberg after an entertaining five-minute match at the next Saudi supercard.

Also, Paul Heyman will likely have a large influence in the potential feud between the two, as he reportedly had in the build up to WrestleMania 36. So expect Roman Reigns to operate at his current level opposite Goldberg, if they end up facing each other soon.

#4 Seth Rollins may feud with another WWE Hall of Famer after Edge

Seth Rollins just ended an epic rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Crown Jewel in a brutal Hell in a Cell Match. While he lost the match, The Architect's stock is still pretty high. Rollins could soon go after another Hall of Famer.

A match between him and Goldberg may be a bit of an odd pairing, but it would pay off. The former WCW icon would look incredible opposite an expert seller like Seth Rollins, although he should not win this match.

